          Colts DL Tyquan Lewis wears Oregon Ducks costume after losing bet

          Tyquan Lewis had to dress up as the Oregon Duck after losing a bet to DeForest Buckner. Indianapolis Colts/X
          • Stephen Holder, ESPNOct 23, 2024, 08:50 PM
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis is, unfortunately for him, a man of his word.

          Lewis, a former Ohio State Buckeyes standout, lost a bet to his teammate and former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman DeForest Buckner when the Ducks defeated the Buckeyes on Oct. 12. After the 32-31 outcome, it was time to pay up.

          Buckner paraded Lewis around the Colts' training facility on Wednesday wearing an Oregon Duck suit -- identical to the one worn by the team's famous mascot. Had the Buckeyes won, Buckner would have had to have worn an Ohio State Buckeye suit.

          Where does one even secure a replica Oregon mascot suit?

          "I got it on Amazon," Buckner said. "You can find anything on Amazon!"

          Bad news for Lewis.