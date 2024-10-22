Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter's shoulder is improving and expects him to have a larger role in Colorado's next game against Cincinnati. (0:29)

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is improving from a shoulder injury and is expected to have a larger role against Cincinnati this week after sitting out the second half against Arizona on Saturday, according to coach Deion Sanders.

"Travis is better than last week," Sanders said. "I think he'll have more productivity because he's feeling much better than last week. As you could just tell with his little giddyup and the way he goes about life, a little more pep in his step today."

Hunter suffered a shoulder injury against Kansas State two weeks ago, which prevented him from practicing much last week prior to the trip to Arizona. Hunter was limited in the first half against Arizona -- playing 41 snaps on offense and 13 on defense -- and with the Buffaloes up 28-7 at halftime, he was rested in the second half.

"I think he did some conditioning today for sure to make sure he's on point with his conditioning because he never tires and we want to keep that what it is, but I think he will certainly contribute a lot more than he did a week ago because he's healthier," Sanders said.

In ESPN's midseason Heisman watch published last week, Hunter ranked No. 2 behind Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Though seven games, he has 51 catches for 604 yards with six touchdowns; and on defense has two interceptions, 18 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Buffaloes (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are looking to reach bowl eligibility in a full-length season for the first time since 2016 and second time since 2007. (They played in the Alamo Bowl in 2020 after a six-game regular season.)