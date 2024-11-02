Open Extended Reactions

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is set to play in Saturday's key Big Ten matchup against No. 4 Ohio State.

Allar missed the second half of last week's win over Wisconsin after suffering a left knee injury, but he was not listed on the injury report for the No. 3 Nittany Lions on Saturday morning.

Penn State coach James Franklin said earlier this week that Allar could be a game-time decision and that backup Beau Pribula would take snaps with Allar in practice.

Allar ranks 10th nationally with a QBR of 83.6. He has completed 71.3% of his passes for 1,640 yards and totaled 15 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Penn State starting defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton will be a game-time decision, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Dennis-Sutton, who is listed as questionable, is expected to warm up and try to play.

Ohio State left tackle Zen Michalski will not play Saturday due to an unspecified injury. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day had said Wednesday that Michalski, who entered the starting lineup last week, was "trending" not to play.

Information from ESPN's Jake Trotter was used in this report.