Happy Halloween and welcome to Week 10. May your weekend be filled with trick plays (think BYU's double-snap), touchdown treats and haunted houses that can accommodate 107,000 of your closest friends.

November will separate the true national championship challengers from the teams dressed up in contender costumes. Eight teams enter the month undefeated and 15 others carry only one loss, including heavyweights such as Georgia, Texas, Ohio State and Clemson. Races within supersized conferences are also beginning the stretch run. Texas A&M sits alone atop the wild SEC, while the Big Ten and Big 12 both have multiple undefeated teams.

All eyes will be on Happy Valley as No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State in the first matchup of top-five teams at Beaver Stadium since 1999 (!). Other notable games include Georgia, two weeks removed from its Texas takedown, taking on an improving Florida team in Jacksonville; Pitt and Indiana putting their perfect records on the line against SMU and Michigan State, respectively; top-ranked Oregon traveling to Michigan Stadium; and Clemson seeking a 9-0 all-time mark against Louisville.

College football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg have been talking to sources to get their reactions and the storylines to watch in Week 10.

Jump to a section:

Which conference is the toughest?

Is Penn State-Ohio State an elimination game?

Who will be the last unbeaten?

Billy Napier's future

Emptying the notebook