The first College Football Playoff rankings are just days away. But first, two of the Big Ten's top teams -- the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes -- met in Happy Valley. The game had huge stakes in both the Big Ten race and CFP standings.

According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, Penn State's chances of reaching the playoff drop to 76% with a loss. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, now have an 88% chance of reaching the playoff.

Here are the best moments from this Big Ten showdown: