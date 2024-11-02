Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida freshman quarterback DJ Lagway left the field in a cart after injuring his left hamstring in the first half of Saturday's 34-20 loss to Georgia at EverBank Stadium.

Lagway, who had sparked the Gators' offense in recent weeks, slipped on the turf and slid under safety KJ Bolden's tackle. Lagway immediately grabbed his left hamstring. The Florida team gathered around the cart before he was taken off the field. He was eventually ruled out.

Lagway, from Willis, Texas, threw a 43-yard touchdown to Aidan Mizell to give the Gators a 7-3 lead over the No. 2 Bulldogs with 13:42 left in the half. Florida led 10-3 when Lagway was hurt.

Lagway, ranked the No. 12 recruit in the Class of 2024 by ESPN, was replaced by freshman Aidan Warner, a walk-on who joined the team this past spring. Warner completed just 7 of 22 passing attempts for 66 yards to go along with an interception.

Warner spent the 2023 season at Yale but didn't see action. Warner scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in Florida's 45-7 rout of Samford on Sept. 7.

The Gators were already playing without former starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who tore the ACL in his left knee in a 23-17 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 12. Mertz had surgery, which ended his college career.