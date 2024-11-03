With the final month of the college football regular season kicking off, team social media accounts kept everyone's Saturday hot with post-win trolls.

The Ohio State Buckeyes secured a critical top-five road win on Saturday, downing the Penn State Nittany Lions 20-13 in State College to end their hosts' undefeated season. It was the Buckeyes' eighth consecutive win against Penn State and 12th win in the game's past 13 editions.

Ohio State trolled the Nittany Lions on social media about the final result, posting a graphic of Brutus Buckeye painting over the "0" in Penn State's previous 7-0 record using "white out," which doubles as a reference to the iconic yearly Beaver Stadium tradition.

Here's a look at some of the best postgame jabs from Week 10 of the college football season.

The Purdue Boilermakers' nightmare season continued on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats, as Northwestern dealt its Big Ten foe a seventh consecutive defeat, as well as Purdue's second overtime loss on the season.

After the walk-off win, Northwestern took a jab at Purdue's train-oriented branding.

Like a Runaway Freight Train 🚂 pic.twitter.com/fKPnIxLQGY — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 2, 2024

An all-time day from Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins powered Ole Miss to a dominant offensive outing against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The senior posted 8 catches, 254 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Rebels racked up 63 total points in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ole Miss also opted for a mascot-oriented troll, subtly referencing Arkansas' hog mascot with a bacon emoji. The Rebels also put out a tweet asking if anyone wanted barbecue after the blowout win.

Cooked up a W 🍽️🥓 pic.twitter.com/eQlp1PkSbv — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 2, 2024

The Syracuse Orange rallied back from an early 21-3 deficit to eventually force overtime and later defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies. Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen proved to be the difference-maker on the day, rushing for 121 yards with a trio of touchdowns -- including what would become the game winner in overtime.

The win resulted in another cooked mascot jab, as the Orange posted a graphic displaying a Syracuse player looming over a roasted turkey (or Hokie), brandishing a carving knife.

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jacobian Morgan celebrated homecoming with a dominating win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. The 6-foot-4 junior threw for 187 passing yards, going 14-for-22 with three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 41-3 homecoming victory over the Golden Lions.

Riding the "Belt to Ass" TikTok trend popular with winning sports teams wasn't enough for the historically Black university after amassing the 38-point slaughter. Instead, the Tigers traded their belt for an extension cord.