Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will serve as the backup for Saturday's game at No. 5 Texas, with plans for him to play only in an emergency.

Lagway warmed up with the Gators on Saturday but will serve as the backup to walk-on and Yale transfer Aidan Warner.

Lagway was carted off the field in the second quarter of last weekend's loss to Georgia. He tweaked a hamstring during a 3-yard run in the second quarter and later returned to the sideline using crutches and with the legged wrapped. Lagway was limited in practice this week.

Coach Billy Napier had said Monday that Lagway's injury was "less significant" than initially feared and added that there was "a pathway for recovery" that would allow the highly touted freshman to play again this season.

After Lagway left against the Bulldogs last Saturday, Warner went 7-for-22 for 66 yards with an interception.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.