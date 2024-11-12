Thomas Castellanos hits Lewis Bond as he is crossing across the field to extend Boston College's lead over Syracuse. (0:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Boston College will start Grayson James over Thomas Castellanos at quarterback against SMU this weekend, coach Bill O'Brien announced during his news conference Tuesday.

O'Brien said the decision is "what's best for the team right now" and that Castellanos "wasn't real thrilled with that. He's taken a couple days."

James entered the game last week against Syracuse in the third quarter and helped lead a 37-31 victory.

Boston College hosts ACC leader SMU on Saturday, needing one more win to reach bowl eligibility.

Castellanos was just 2-of-7 for 14 yards with a touchdown and an interception at that point in the game. James went 5-of-6 for 51 yards with a touchdown pass.

Castellanos has struggled at times this season, particularly in the passing game. James started one game earlier in the year in place of the injured Castellanos, going 19-of-32 for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 21-20 win over Western Kentucky.