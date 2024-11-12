Open Extended Reactions

Despite it being over a decade since Mike Brown saw the field in the NFL, the former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver's distinctive dance celebration made a return on Saturday.

After leaving the professional ranks, Brown got into college coaching. He's currently the wide receivers coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where one of his charges paid tribute to his celebration in a 52-3 rout of the Florida State Seminoles.

Wide receiver Deion Colzie caught his first touchdown pass of 2024 on Saturday night and wasted no time executing his coach's old dance. Colzie quickly started the dance, a multipart maneuver capped off by a step forward with his arms positioned behind his back.

The touchdown grab marked the senior's third reception of the season and his third career score. The Fighting Irish moved to 8-1 on the year with the win.