Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers remains in line to start for the No. 3 Longhorns as he deals with a high-ankle sprain, sources told ESPN.

Ewers has spent the week rehabbing feverishly after getting injured last Saturday in a home win against Kentucky. Ewers is expected to start at No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday, but sources said he is unlikely to be 100%. He is listed as probable on the SEC injury report.

The ankle sprain limited Ewers against Kentucky, as Texas ended up running the ball all 15 plays on an 86-yard drive in the second half after the injury.

With Ewers expected to have limited mobility, the potential looms for second-string quarterback Arch Manning to make some cameo appearances Saturday night, especially in run-specific situations. Manning has received an uptick in practice snaps this week.

Manning brings an element of dynamism in the run game, and Ewers' ability to execute designed runs likely is going to be curtailed because of the injury.

Texas A&M has struggled with mobile quarterbacks this season, including South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers running for 106 yards and a touchdown in a 44-20 Aggies loss. Notre Dame's Riley Leonard ran for 63 yards in the Irish's season-opening win at Texas A&M.

Ewers has thrown for 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season for Texas. He has completed 68% of his passes and thrown for 2,089 yards.