ESPN's Laura Rutledge talks with Steve Sarkisian and Kirby Smart about the state of SEC football ahead of the championship and Smart says, "it's never been harder to make it to this game." (4:20)

"College GameDay" is in Atlanta for an SEC title-deciding clash between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.

While the SEC championship is the main reward in the matchup, the advent of the 12-team playoff means the title game will also decide which program will enjoy a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Texas is seeking to capture the SEC crown in just its first year as part of the conference. The Longhorns will also be looking for revenge on Georgia -- their only loss on the season came from the Bulldogs back in October.

Although Georgia won the first meeting between the two teams, its season since has been decidedly more tumultuous. Three weeks after overcoming Texas, the Bulldogs suffered their second loss of the season against the Ole Miss Rebels. Most recently, Kirby Smart's squad overcame a stressful Rivalry Week challenge from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an eight-overtime thriller.

Here are the best signs from "College GameDay" in Atlanta: