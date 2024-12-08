Coach Deion Sanders says he expects both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to play in Colorado's bowl game. (1:06)

Deion Sanders seems to be channeling his inner LeBron James.

On Saturday, a video circulated on social media of Sanders sharing a stage with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce at a Las Vegas event. While praising Pierce, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach had one ask of the Raiders coach.

"You are truly the best," Sanders told Pierce. "Now I just need for you to do one thing. I need you to draft those Sanders boys."

Pierce instantly joked to Sanders asking "Where they at?" prompting Buffaloes safety, Shilo Sanders to stand up to make his presence known. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not seen in the video.

This comes after Shedeur posted the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium on his Instagram story with the caption "Legendary." Shedeur is predicted to be drafted as the No. 1 pick by the New York Giants in ESPN's latest mock draft after throwing 3,926 passing yards with a QBR of 78.1 and 35 touchdowns for Colorado this fall.

Most recently, the quarterback was named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award -- given to the best upperclassman quarterback -- last Friday before breaking Koy Detmer's single-season passing record at Colorado, throwing 438 yards in a 52-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Shedeur has played his entire college career with his father, beginning at Jackson State in 2021 before following Deion to Colorado in 2023.