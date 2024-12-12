Open Extended Reactions

Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is set to transfer to Houston for the 2025 season, he announced Wednesday night on social media.

Weigman, who began each of the past two seasons as Texas A&M's starter, entered the transfer portal Monday. Houston was the clear favorite to land the Cypress, Texas, native, who was ESPN's top pocket passer and No. 27 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

"I'm coming home. Time to go to Work H-Town," Weigman wrote on X.

He will have two years of eligibility left.

Weigman went 9-4 as Texas A&M's starting quarterback and had 2,694 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. A foot injury ended his 2023 season after a promising start. Weigman opened the 2024 season as the team's starter under new coach Mike Elko, but he sprained his right throwing shoulder in Week 2 and missed about a month.

He returned Oct. 5 against Missouri and completed 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards in a blowout win, but was benched several weeks later in favor of Marcel Reed. Weigman had only five pass attempts in November.

Houston went 4-8 in coach Willie Fritz's first season and hired a new offensive coordinator in LSU assistant Slade Nagle. The Cougars finished 126th in passing this season.

Sophomore Zeon Chriss, who started the team's final seven games, recently underwent surgery, he posted on X last week. Chriss completed 63.4% of his passes for 824 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.