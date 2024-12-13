Alex Orji avoids the sack and finds an open Hogan Hansen for a Michigan touchdown. (0:22)

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he's entering the transfer portal.

Orji started three games for the Wolverines this season, while spitting time with Davis Warren and Jack Tuttle. Orji completed 52.3% of his passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Orji rushed for 260 yards and another touchdown while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Michigan has signed Bryce Underwood for next season, who is the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country and who flipped his commitment from LSU last month.

Orji has two seasons of eligibility remaining.