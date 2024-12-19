Open Extended Reactions

There's almost nothing in college football more exhilarating than a thrilling comeback. The College Football Playoff has seen numerous come-from-behind victories since its inception during the 2014 season. Here's a look at the biggest comebacks in College Football Playoff history:

Jan. 1, 2018 - 17 points

Georgia rallied from a 31-14 deficit with six seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Rose Bowl Game against Oklahoma to win 54-48 in double overtime in the playoff semifinals.

Dec. 28, 2019 - 16 points

Clemson rallied from a 16-0 deficit with 7:20 remaining in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State to win 29-23 in the playoff semifinals.

Jan. 1, 2015 - 15 points

Ohio State rallied from a 21-6 deficit with 8:07 remaining in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl against Alabama to win 42-35 in the playoff semifinals.

Dec. 31, 2022 - 14 points

Georgia rallied from two 14-point deficits (21-7 with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter and 38-24 with 31 seconds to play in the third quarter) in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State to win 42-41 in the playoff semifinals.

Jan. 9, 2017 - 14 points

Clemson rallied from a 14-0 deficit with 10:42 left in the second quarter of the national championship game against Alabama to win 35-31.

Jan. 8, 2018 - 13 points

Alabama rallied from a 20-7 deficit with 6:52 remaining in the third quarter of the national championship game against Georgia to win 26-23 in overtime.

Jan. 13, 2020 - 10 points

LSU rallied from a 17-7 deficit with 10:38 remaining in the second quarter of the national championship game against Clemson to win 42-25.

