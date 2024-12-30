Open Extended Reactions

Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. declared for the NFL draft on Monday.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Fannin thanked the Bowling Green staff, university and community -- in addition to his high school coaches -- for helping him go from zero-star recruit to future NFL draft pick.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Fannin ranked No. 2 overall among fullbacks/H-backs for the 2025 draft.

Fannin shattered FBS and single-season school records this year for receiving yards by a tight end (1,555), receiving yards per game by a tight end (119.6) and receptions by a tight end (117).

Those numbers were also good enough to lead the nation by any player at any position. He was also named MAC Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in the nation.

In the 68 Ventures Bowl game against Arkansas State, Fannin had 17 receptions for 213 yards -- both bowl records for a tight end.