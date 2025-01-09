Open Extended Reactions

There's no sugarcoating it: As Penn State's coach, James Franklin owns an abysmal 3-10 record against opponents ranked in the Associated Press Top 10.

It's a mark that saw a small but significant boost with Penn State's resounding 31-14 College Football Playoff quarterfinal win against No. 8-ranked Boise State in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, but with each step forward in the CFP bracket comes a greater opportunity -- and louder doubters about Franklin's ability to beat the best.

As the Big Ten runner-up and No. 6 seed in the College Football Playoff, the narrative surrounding Penn State was that they had arguably the easiest path to the national title -- a home game against overmatched No. 11 seed SMU, followed by a matchup against Mountain West Conference champion and No. 3 seed Boise State. The Nittany Lions outscored their first two playoff opponents by a combined 69-24.

Now Franklin is two wins away from the school's first national championship since 1986, but in order to win it, he has to do something that has eluded him during most of his career: beat a top-5 team. He is 1-14 at Penn State against AP Top-5 teams, the lone win coming in 2016 against No. 2 Ohio State. By comparison, former Alabama coach Nick Saban (30-16), former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer (14-5) and Georgia coach Kirby Smart (11-7) all have winning records against AP Top-5 opponents, according to ESPN Research. Ohio State coach Ryan Day, though, is 5-6 against them, and former Penn State coach Joe Paterno was 3-12 in his first 15 games against AP Top-5 teams at Penn State.

Franklin is also 0-5 against teams ranked in the top five by the CFP selection committee, and he has lost those games by an average of 20.4 points according to ESPN Research. The Nittany Lions will face Notre Dame (No. 3 AP/No. 5 CFP) on Thursday in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in what is undoubtedly the biggest game of Franklin's career.

Franklin "understands" his fans' frustration. He declined to comment for this story but said this following a 20-13 loss to No. 4 Ohio State on Nov. 2: "Nobody is looking in the mirror harder than I am. I've said this before, but 99% of the programs across college football would die to do what we've been able to do in our time here."

Despite his struggles against top teams, Franklin enters the Orange Bowl with a record of 101-41 and is 64-33 in the Big Ten over the past decade in State College. That includes five top-10 finishes, a Big Ten title (2016) and regular appearances in New Year's Six bowl games. Under Franklin, Penn State joins Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State as the only programs that have ranked in the selection committee's final top 12 at least seven of the past nine seasons.

He has six years left on his contract and the support of his administration.

"I'm not going to give credence to the criticism, because I see it differently," said Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft, who was hired at Penn State on July 1, 2022 after serving two years as the athletic director at Boston College. "When I got here, I was really surprised where just the infrastructure and how everything was set up, how behind we really were. Yes, wins and losses are what we are all judged on, but I will tell you, the culture of that building and the young men he brings in and graduates are second to none.

"You don't see behind the curtain as a fan or just someone watching," Kraft said, "and when you get behind the curtain, the thing that oozes out for me is culture and family. That's really how it's built, but the infrastructure behind it wasn't matching that culture and we still have a ways to go. So yes, we want to win every single game -- that's the expectation for every program, but to see what he has done and that consistency is what's remarkable to me."

As a former Big Ten head coach who spent seven seasons leading Indiana, first-year Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen has studied the Nittany Lions from the inside out. He has game-planned against Franklin, and now he's trying to help Franklin win his first national title. Allen heard Franklin's critics when he was at Indiana, and he has heard them again as a member of Franklin's staff.

"Now that I'm here and I see the behind-the-scenes and the day-to-day and see how much of a bulldog he is -- that's the word I use -- he's a bulldog for the details and the little things and just being on top of everything," Allen said. "To me, those criticisms, they're not fair, but until you win those big games, they're going to be there. And I think we all as coaches understand that."

James Franklin beat a top-10 team in Boise State at the Fiesta Bowl and now gets a top-5 team in Notre Dame. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

What Franklin has accomplished so far is often overshadowed by what he hasn't. According to ESPN Research, when Franklin won his 100th game at Penn State in the first-round against SMU, he became the fourth FBS coach to win 100 games at a single school since he headed to State College in 2014. The career milestone put him in elite company, joining Dabo Swinney at Clemson (129 since 2014), Nick Saban at Alabama (127 from 2014-23) and Kirby Smart at Georgia (105 since 2016).

There's one thing separating Franklin from the rest of the group, though -- multiple national titles.

"We don't run away from the expectation," Kraft said. "Being the head coach of Penn State, there's so much scrutiny on him and he handles it really well internally. He and I are partners in this."

One current Big Ten head coach said the expectations of Franklin should mirror the resources he has to work with.

"Ryan Day has been in championships, Clemson has been in championships, Bama has won them, Michigan has won them," he said. "If the Penn State expectation is they should have at least played for championships in 10 years of his tenure, then no, he's not successful, right? If their expectation is, 'Hey, we only have resourced him to be a 10-win team, January 1 bowl team, right at the bottom of the blue bloods from a resource standpoint -- which I don't know -- then yeah, he matches the expectations of a 10-win guy. If you're a blue blood, are you being resourced like Clemson, like Michigan, like Ohio State, like the people we're comparing them to, because it's not fair to have that expectation if he hasn't had the resources."

Kraft said so much of Penn State's growth under Franklin has come behind the scenes with things like working to build the budget for NIL, salaries for assistant coaches, stadium renovations and improvements for Penn State's student-athletes in all sports in areas such as mental health, nutrition and travel -- all things that ultimately contribute to winning a national title but happen off the field.

"You have to build the infrastructure in-house," Kraft said. "That is what I think has really improved is allowing him -- and all of our sports -- to go and do the things they need to do internally to get to the championship level."

A second Big Ten head coach said the most noticeable improvements with Penn State and Franklin this year are twofold: the hire of two proven coordinators in Allen and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and Franklin's overall growth as a head coach in certain situations.

"James has surrounded himself, in my opinion, with maybe the best coordinator combo in our league," the source said. "Now James has been able to manage games and do the things he's good at for the first time. He's at a different level as a head coach.

"I get it, I get the narrative," the coach said, "but that's probably based on more of the past than the present. Even him having a better understanding of how you've got to use your players. He's been at Penn State so long, he's always been the favorite, so when he gets in these games where he's the underdog, you've got to not only play different, you've got to strategize different. And when he ran that fake punt against Minnesota ... I don't think he's ever had to do that before, and he's kind of realizing, this is what I've got to do to win this game. I can't just win it on my talent alone. And there's a learning curve for that."

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions fell 20-13 to No. 4 Ohio State earlier this season. AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Kotelnicki said Franklin doesn't get enough credit for being as consistently good as he has. From 2016 to 2019, Franklin led Penn State to 42 wins, the most in program history for the Big Ten era, and a school-record 28 conference wins.

"It's really hard to win, and to do it over a decade like he has as a head football coach here, it's really hard," Kotelnicki said in the Nittany Lions' locker room following their win against Boise State. "I've had the opportunity in my life to work with some pretty good head coaches. He's in elite company for sure. So I don't know if [beating Boise State] is going to silence the critics -- probably not. ... But I hope it does [calm down] a little bit for his sake. He deserves a little, 'Alright, OK, I guess he's OK.'"

Penn State's defense was more than "OK" in the Fiesta Bowl win against Boise State, and it will have to play at a championship-caliber level for Franklin to improve his record and advance against the Irish. According to ESPN Research, the defense is at the heart of Penn State's problem in previous top-10 matchups. The Nittany Lions have allowed 31 points per game in those matchups and 422 total yards. The defense has also allowed 190 rushing yards per game under Franklin in top-10 matchups.

Against Boise State and Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up was held to a season-low 104 rushing yards. That trend will need to continue: Notre Dame has relied on its running game this season, ranking in the top five in yards per rush and rushing touchdowns.

Penn State will be playing its third AP Top-5 matchup of the season, losing the previous two games against Ohio State and Oregon. The program's woes run deeper than Franklin, too: The Nittany Lions haven't won a top-five matchup since 1999 against No. 4 Arizona.

"You just have to do a great job of blocking that out, but also not being afraid to dig and find ways to create change," Allen said. "That's what I see him doing, is, 'Hey, what can we do?' and there's this constant evaluation of how we practice, the game plans if something doesn't go a certain way. I see him just being so relentless in that as the leader of our program. So to me, I just think it's a matter of time."