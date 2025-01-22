Open Extended Reactions

The Deep South is covered with snow, a sight that most Southerners are not used to.

On Tuesday, a historic snowstorm impacted the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, producing record-breaking low temperatures and heavy snow that resulted in school closures.

Around 9 inches of snow fell in New Orleans -- the host city for Super Bowl LIX -- shattering the Big Easy's previous record of 2.7 inches from 1963. The freezing temperatures even prompted ice hockey on Canal Street.

Elsewhere in SEC country, the storm caused delays in women's basketball, including Thursday's top-five matchup between No. 5 LSU Tigers and No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, which will now be played on Friday.

Dozens of college football stadiums were affected by the white-out. Here's how some iconic football stadiums look during and after the historic snowstorm.

Our 100-year old pantheon of Concrete and Steel has never seen a day like this pic.twitter.com/xkYMncRvJm — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 22, 2025

It's a Winter Wonderland ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/B4lc9pwtAT — East Carolina Pirates (@ECUAthletics) January 22, 2025

Kyle Field looks a little different today❄️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/sWhwckrqIr — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 21, 2025