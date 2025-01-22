        <
          Epic snowstorm impacts southern sports stadiums

          The snowstorm began on Tuesday in the Gulf Coast. LSU Tigers/X
          • Kalan HooksJan 22, 2025, 07:33 PM

          The Deep South is covered with snow, a sight that most Southerners are not used to.

          On Tuesday, a historic snowstorm impacted the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, producing record-breaking low temperatures and heavy snow that resulted in school closures.

          Around 9 inches of snow fell in New Orleans -- the host city for Super Bowl LIX -- shattering the Big Easy's previous record of 2.7 inches from 1963. The freezing temperatures even prompted ice hockey on Canal Street.

          Elsewhere in SEC country, the storm caused delays in women's basketball, including Thursday's top-five matchup between No. 5 LSU Tigers and No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, which will now be played on Friday.

          Dozens of college football stadiums were affected by the white-out. Here's how some iconic football stadiums look during and after the historic snowstorm.