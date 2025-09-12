Open Extended Reactions

After an awkwardly handled replay late in the first half of last weekend's game between Syracuse and UConn, a longtime ACC official has quit his post over frustration with the way the review was handled, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Gary Patterson, who served as the head referee for Saturday's matchup between the Orange and Huskies and has worked as an official with the ACC since 2002, abruptly terminated his contract with the conference after the game.

The ACC confirmed Patterson's departure from the conference's roster of officials Friday but said adjustments to officiating crews have already been made and that there will be no disruption to league officiating. Patterson had been scheduled to referee Saturday's game between Pitt and West Virginia.

The sequence that led to Patterson's departure began with 1:02 remaining in the half and UConn leading 14-3. Syracuse opened a drive at the Huskies' 25-yard line, and on first down, quarterback Steve Angeli dropped back to pass. His arm was hit as he threw, and the ball went forward about 8 yards, landing on the turf.

The officials immediately ruled the pass incomplete. Syracuse then snapped the ball again with 58 seconds left on the clock, though about 25 seconds of real time passed between plays. The second-down throw was nearly intercepted before two UConn players collided and the pass fell incomplete, bringing up a third-and-10 with 53 seconds to go.

A flag was thrown after the play, however, and Patterson could be seen talking on his headset to the ACC's command center for nearly 90 seconds before announcing that "replay had buzzed in prior to the previous play."

Sources who have reviewed numerous camera angles of the sequence said there was no physical indication by any official on the field that they had been buzzed by the replay booth prior to the second-down snap. An ACC spokesperson said officials were buzzed to initiate the review but that the timing was not ideal for it to be a seamless replay. The conference has addressed the handling of this sequence internally, the spokesperson said.

Gary Patterson had served as an ACC official for more than two decades. Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

Officials reviewed the first-down play to see whether Angeli had fumbled, negating the second-down play, before ultimately upholding the original call of an incomplete pass.

Syracuse and UConn officials were told the referee had simply "not heard" the initial request from the replay booth prior to the second-down snap.

ESPN rules expert Bill LeMonnier, who has decades of experience as an official, said the series of events was uncharacteristic of how a replay would normally be handled.

"Let's say they're right up at the line, the ball's being snapped, and the buzzers go off," LeMonnier said. "It's the referee's discretion to shut the play down vs. saying it's too late. It's supposed to be in the referee's hands."

LeMonnier also said a flag thrown after the second-down play, which was presumably due to a high hit on Angeli by a UConn defender, was ignored, despite rules saying a personal foul would be enforced even during a dead ball period.

"The mistakes were completely created by either the replay booth or the command center," LeMonnier said. "It's not the fault of the officials on the field."

Every play is subject to review. When officials are buzzed to begin the process, they get on the headset with the replay booth in the stadium and the ACC command center and the review is initiated.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation said the directive came from the ACC command center.

One source said Patterson was upset at the ACC's interference in forcing a replay after the next play had already occurred, instigating his resignation. Patterson did not respond to requests by ESPN for comment.

After the second-down incompletion was wiped out, Syracuse went 61 yards on its next seven plays and kicked a field goal as time expired in the half. The Orange went on to win the game 27-20 in overtime.

For select games this season, the ACC has allowed cameras and audio access to the review process, offering transparency into the discussions between on-field officials and replay officials at the command center. Last week's game between Syracuse and UConn, however, was not among those with command center coverage.