Open Extended Reactions

Illinois all-conference defensive back Xavier Scott will likely miss Saturday's Big Ten opener at No. 19 Indiana following an injury last week.

Coach Bret Bielema told reporters Thursday that Scott has not practiced this week and at this point would be out for the ninth-ranked Illini. He's seeking a second opinion from a doctor on an apparent right foot/ankle injury sustained in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's 38-0 win against Western Michigan.

"I don't know [whether] he'll be back for Saturday or where it's going to be in the season, but right now, no [for Indiana]," Bielema said Thursday.

Scott earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award after recording 49 tackles, four interceptions, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a sack. He tied for second in the Big Ten and ranked 15th nationally in interceptions. Tanner Heckel and Tyler Strain will see more time if Scott cannot play.

Scott earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023, when he led the league in pass breakups (11) and passes defended (14) during the regular season. He has six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups this season.

Bielema said linebacker Dylan Rosiek, running back Aidan Laughery and wide receiver Justin Bowick all are expected to play at Indiana.