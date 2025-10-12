Open Extended Reactions

SALT LAKE CITY -- Devon Dampier ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns as Utah ran over No. 21 Arizona State 42-10 on Saturday night.

Dampier, who has battled lower leg injuries this season, looked fresh after Utah's bye week and became the first Utes QB to rush for more than 100 yards since Travis Wilson against Oregon in 2015.

Severe thunderstorms soaked the field but didn't slow down Dampier, who avoided tacklers on just 10 carries.

Dampier ran twice for touchdowns in the first half, from 12 yards and from 24 yards out, and then added a 9-yard score in the third quarter. Dampier was 7 for 12 for 104 yards passing as Utah (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) rarely felt the need to throw the ball.

Arizona State starting quarterback Sam Leavitt missed the game with a right foot injury. Sixth-year senior Jeff Sims -- one of the most experienced backups in the country with starts at Georgia Tech, Nebraska and ASU -- was 18 for 38 for 124 yards passing.

Utah rushed for 276 yards and six touchdowns, the most since a 52-7 win over Stanford in 2021. ASU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) was only allowing 78.2 yards rushing a game until the Utes' rolled to six touchdowns on seven possessions (their final drive ran out the clock).

ASU's Jesus Gomez made a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter but his second attempt was blocked by Jackson Bennee. That led to a 6-play, 75-yard Utah drive, capped by NaQuari Rogers' 24-yard run and a 21-3 Ute lead at halftime. Rogers added another score on a long pitch from Dampier on an option play.

ASU wideout Jordyn Tyson couldn't get loose down the field. He had eight receptions for 40 yards on 16 targets and beat the defense on a 3-yard end around for the Sun Devil's first TD.

Utah's John Henry Daley came in with the third-most sacks in the country and added 1.5 sacks for eight total on the season.

The Sun Devils were fourth in the FBS with 19 sacks this season but the elusive Dampier was not sacked once and they couldn't stop the run all night.