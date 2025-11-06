Open Extended Reactions

One of the winners in the first College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday was the Big 12. BYU (No. 7) and Texas Tech (No. 8) showed up in the top 10, and Utah sits within striking distance at No. 13.

It adds up to make Saturday's matchup between the Cougars and Red Raiders -- perhaps a Big 12 title game preview -- the most consequential in college football. A loss for either team wouldn't necessarily remove it from the playoff conversation but would strike a significant blow and leave little room for error down the stretch.

The two other ranked matchups this week are No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 Missouri and No. 9 Oregon at No. 20 Iowa. Look out for Iowa. The Hawkeyes are coming off a convincing win against Minnesota and appear to have turned a corner offensively. Meanwhile, the Ducks have had a couple of weeks to prepare after they failed to impress in a 21-7 win against Wisconsin on Oct. 25. -- Kyle Bonagura

Jump to:

Texas A&M | Five freshmen to know

BYU-Texas Tech | Quotes of the week

How the Texas A&M got better in 2025

There haven't been any wholesale schematic changes, it's just that the Aggies finally added a couple of contributors at wide receiver to give offensive coordinator Collin Klein more juice. Other than that, they've just grown up. A&M's offensive line was a giant weakness at the end of the Jimbo Fisher era, but offensive line coach Adam Cushing has worked wonders, fashioning a group in the running for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the most outstanding OL unit. Quarterback Marcel Reed is in his first full season as the starter, so he has added experience, and the solid protection means he can get through his reads. But the additions of Mario Craver and KC Concepcion at receiver, one of only three tandems in the SEC who each have more than 500 receiving yards, have given the Aggies breathing room. The vertical threats open up the running game (Craver's 455 receiving yards after the catch is the second most in the FBS), and Klein's offense also stretches teams horizontally.

Last season, there just weren't any A&M receivers getting separation. This season, Reed is averaging 9.1 yards per attempt beyond the line of scrimmage, the second-most air yards per throw in the SEC behind Tennessee's Joey Aguilar. That kind of room opens up running lanes. The Aggies average 2.35 yards per rush before contact, third best in the SEC, and that also benefits Reed. He has had both passing and rushing touchdowns in four straight games, the longest streak by an Aggie since Johnny Manziel had five in 2012 and something only five SEC players have done in the past 15 years. -- Dave Wilson

Five freshmen who've made a name for themselves

Miami wideout Malachi Toney has 632 receiving yards so far in his freshman season. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire

Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU: Bachmeier left Stanford, hit the transfer portal and replaced a returning starter before playing a single snap this fall. On Saturday, he leads the unbeaten Cougars into a pivotal Big 12 showdown at No. 8 Texas Tech with BYU in the thick of the playoff hunt. Bachmeier has delivered on the dual-threat promise he flashed out of high school, accounting for 2,101 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns in eight starts. Among true freshman quarterbacks, he ranks first nationally in completion percentage (58.7%), passer rating (95.2) and yards per attempt (7.9). And at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Bachmeier is also getting it done on the ground, entering Week 10 tied for seventh in rushing scores (9) among FBS passers. The Cougars' first-year quarterback appears to be the full package, and Bachmeier is a big reason No. 7 BYU hits the back end of the regular season firmly contending for a playoff spot.

Mason Heintschel, QB, Pitt: A three-star prospect in the 2025 class, Heintschel has been a revelation for the 24th-ranked Panthers, who appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday for only the second time since December 2021. Pitt (7-2) is 5-0 since Heintschel took over for season-opening starter Eli Holstein at Boston College on Oct. 4. Over those five games, Heintschel has thrown for 1,547 yards with 12 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. One of only five true freshman quarterbacks with 200-plus passing attempts in the FBS, Heintschel sits tied with Maryland's Malik Washington for the most TDs within that group and trails only Bachmeier in completion percentage (64.1%) and passer rating (92.0). Turnovers -- nine total in five games -- have been a problem for Heintschel, and his ball security and relative inexperience will be tested in matchups with Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Miami to close the regular season.

Caleb Hawkins, RB, North Texas: For all the (warranted) conversation about Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker, Hawkins is writing an unlikely success story of his own in the nation's No. 2 scoring offense this fall. Fresh off a 33-carry, 197-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Navy in Week 10, the three-star newcomer from Shawnee, Oklahoma, leads all freshman running backs across the country in attempts (121), rushing yards (744) and touchdowns (11). Among FBS rushers with at least 50 carries this fall, Hawkins ranks tied for fifth in rushing scores and 11th in yards per attempt (6.1). Inevitably, Hawkins' breakout debut season is already earning him the attention of Power 4 programs as a potential offseason transfer portal target. But for now, he's one of the key parts of a high-scoring offense that has North Texas contending for an American Conference title, and in turn, a potential place in the playoff field.

Graceson Littleton, CB, Texas: A late addition to the Longhorns' top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back has become a fixture in a new-look Texas secondary powering the nation's 25th-ranked pass defense. Primarily operating at slot corner, Littleton has tallied 33 total tackles and a pair of pass breakups while playing more snaps (409) than all but four other Longhorns defenders this fall, and his two interceptions -- including a fourth-quarter pick against Oklahoma on Oct. 11 -- leave him tied for the national lead among freshmen defensive backs across the FBS. Through nine games, Littleton has blossomed into an instant contributor with the makings of a future star in the Texas secondary, where he and the No. 11 Longhorns are staring down a pair of daunting late-season matchups with No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Texas A&M.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami: The pass catcher they call "Baby Jesus" in Coral Gables isn't just putting together the best freshman receiving season across the FBS. Toney, who reclassified from the 2026 cycle to enter college early, is also already one of the nation's productive wide receivers. No first-year pass catcher has recorded more targets (66), receptions (52) and receiving yards (632) than Toney in 2025. And among all receivers nationally, the 5-11 newcomer from Liberty City, Florida, ranks seventh in yards after catch (390) and 16th in first-down receptions (31). Toney, who has yet to drop a pass in his college career, has immediately become one of the country's most electrifying playmakers this fall, and he projects to be a central contributor to whatever the 18th-ranked Hurricanes do from here -- in 2025 and beyond. -- Eli Lederman

What do BYU, Texas Tech need to capitalize on to win?

BYU: Keep it close. This is a team that has proved it has the poise to pull out close games, and in a game like this, that matters. Texas Tech has been winning more convincingly and it was perhaps its lack of experience in tight contests that backfired against Arizona State a few weeks ago.

For true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, Texas Tech's impressive front seven will force him to make faster decisions. It will be his most challenging test of the season and he needs to play close to error-free for BYU to find a rhythm on offense.

Despite the undefeated record, BYU hasn't been as good defensively as it was a year ago. This would be a perfect game to reach its capabilities. -- Bonagura

Texas Tech: In a must-win game for the Red Raiders' Big 12 title hopes, they need to keep quarterback Behren Morton protected and healthy. Will Hammond is out for the season and can't step in to save the day if Morton goes down again. Finishing drives is a major challenge in this one. No FBS team has kicked more field goals in the red zone than Texas Tech (15-for-15 this season), and Utah coming up short on three fourth-down conversions in field goal range helped swing the Holy War game.

On defense, Texas Tech's No. 1-ranked rushing defense needs to contain Big 12 leading rusher LJ Martin and get Bachmeier into third-and-long. The freshman has been disciplined in those situations with an 88.4 QBR and no turnovers and can scramble out of trouble, but he hasn't yet faced David Bailey and Romello Height. -- Max Olson

Quotes of the week

Clemson was fined $10,000 for coach Dabo Swinney's comments criticizing the officiating. Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"I think we are desperate," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said of his unbeaten Aggies. "I tell them all the time: You know, we have earned everything that we've got, right? We've got a record. We've got a ranking. We've got opportunities that we have worked really, really hard to earn. And, every single Saturday, someone is coming in and trying to take all of that from us, and that's the urgency that we have."

"They're big humans that take up a lot of space," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said of BYU's talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage. "We're going to have to do a great job up front on our double-teams. You know, we're going to have to win our one-on-ones. I think that's huge."

Miami's Mario Cristobal on the message to his team after the Hurricanes' Week 10 loss to SMU: "When things go wrong, that's when all the rats start to come out and try to peck at you and all that other stuff. You got to go tell them to go. You know what? Go to work, and do it emphatically and do it with some guts. Go fix the things that we have to fix so we can go get better and win."

Oregon's Dan Lanning ahead of the No. 9 Ducks' Week 11 trip to No. 20 Iowa: "I'm shocked this team isn't ranked [in the AP poll]. If you look at the way they've been playing, especially recently, and the job that they've done. They jumped out really fast against the Minnesota team that plays good football, had a big win this past weekend. So I think this team probably is not getting near enough credit that they deserve for the kind of team that they are."

"The reality is college football needs to be decided on the field," Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz said in a critique of the College Football Playoff committee's initial rankings. "There needs to be play-in games. There's not another sport in the country that is decided -- besides NCAA basketball, NCAA baseball and NCAA football -- by committees. Like, decide it on the field. Just like pro sports do."

Clemson's Dabo Swinney on accountability in officiating this week: "Refs are people, too. It ain't just coaches and players. And if they're a part of the game, then by god, they ought to be a part of the game and they ought to be a part of the accountability. They ought to be a part of the consequences, not just behind some shadowy curtain. Like no, they ought to have to answer for it."