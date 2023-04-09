        <
        >

          Quinnipiac rallies past Minnesota, wins 1st NCAA title in OT

          3:00 AM GMT

          Quinnipiac's Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime of the NCAA national championship game after teammate Collin Graf tied it in the third period, and the Bobcats secured their first-ever title with a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

          Sam Lipkin and Zach Metsa registered assists on the game-winning goal on fresh ice after the Bobcats stormed into the locker room, having overcome a 2-0 deficit and tying the game with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.

          "I'm just trying not to cry," Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold said. "I'm not sure I can do this. I'm just proud."

          Quinnipiac, the tournament's No. 2 seed, defeated Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinals to advance to Saturday's final. Minnesota, the No. 1 overall seed, defeated Boston University to advance.

          "It's just an awesome group," Pecknold said. "You can't put a dollar value on what we just did for Quinnipiac University."