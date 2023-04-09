Quinnipiac's Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime of the NCAA national championship game after teammate Collin Graf tied it in the third period, and the Bobcats secured their first-ever title with a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Sam Lipkin and Zach Metsa registered assists on the game-winning goal on fresh ice after the Bobcats stormed into the locker room, having overcome a 2-0 deficit and tying the game with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.

"I'm just trying not to cry," Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold said. "I'm not sure I can do this. I'm just proud."

Quinnipiac, the tournament's No. 2 seed, defeated Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinals to advance to Saturday's final. Minnesota, the No. 1 overall seed, defeated Boston University to advance.

"It's just an awesome group," Pecknold said. "You can't put a dollar value on what we just did for Quinnipiac University."