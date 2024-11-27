Open Extended Reactions

Happy Thanksgiving! Yes, there will be turkey and stuffing, but we also get three NFL games Thursday to keep us occupied.

The red-hot Detroit Lions host the NFC North rival Chicago Bears to start the day, followed by the New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys and wrapping up with a night game at chilly Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins.

If you happen to be betting on the games, Ben Solak and Seth Walder are here to offer their analysis and picks for the day.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Jump to:

Bears-Lions | Giants-Cowboys | Dolphins-Packers

Bears at Lions (-9.5, 48.5)