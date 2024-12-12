Early college football bowl best bets: Underdogs and totals that stand out

The 2024 college football bowl season is here, as is the excitement, drama and unpredictability that bettors crave.

As we dive into the first slate of games, there are a few key strategies to keep in mind. Player movement through the transfer portal is already shaking up rosters, and while some players who have entered the portal might still suit up, last-minute opt-outs and lineup changes can greatly impact outcomes. Be sure to read my bowl game betting guide for tips on navigating these tricky waters.

For now, I'm previewing five matchups to give you a comprehensive look at the start of bowl season. But as the options expand, I'll shift focus to games with the strongest betting value.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

South Alabama (-7, 57.5) vs. Western Michigan

Saturday, 9 p.m.ET on ESPN

Western Michigan leans heavily on a ground game that ranks 28th in rushing play percentage and 49th in rushing yards per game. This run-first philosophy is tailor-made to exploit South Alabama's recent struggles against the run. Just ask Ohio and Texas State, who combined for 482 rushing yards and six touchdowns against the Jaguars.