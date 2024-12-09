First bets: Early picks for CFP first round and NFL Week 15

Open Extended Reactions

The first 12-team College Football Playoff bracket was released on Sunday. Four teams earned first-round byes and a spot in the quarterfinals while the others will take their place in the first round on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. The Texas Longhorns, who narrowly lost the SEC championship to the Georgia Bulldogs, will welcome the ACC champion Clemson Tigers to Austin on Dec. 21 with the winner earning a spot in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl against Arizona State. The Longhorns opened as 10.5-point favorites, and the line has moved up half a point since to -11.

NFL Week 15 kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams (7-6), fresh off a win over the Buffalo Bills, heading to Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers (6-7) on Thursday. The Sunday slate features 13 games with all eyes on the pivotal AFC-NFC matchup between Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-2). The Green Bay Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks in prime time on Sunday night and Week 15 wraps up with a doubleheader on "Monday Night Football" as the Chicago Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+) and the Atlanta Falcons face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Our team takes an early look at the odds to find value before lines move later in the week.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

First bets for the CFP first round

Fortenbaugh: Texas Longhorns-Clemson Tigers UNDER 51.5 points

College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge Fill out up to TWO College Football Playoff Brackets! Create a group and invite your friends. $50K in prizes! Make Your Picks

Don't be fooled by Clemson's 34-point outburst against SMU in the ACC championship game. That performance played a big part in this total opening at 54.5 before early money pounded the under. What you want to focus on is the fact that Clemson was limited to just 14 points against a good South Carolina defensive front, as well as just three points in the season-opener against Georgia. The Longhorns defense can get after the opposing quarterback, as evidenced by the fact that they knocked Carson Beck out of the SEC championship game.

Maldonado: Clemson (+11) vs. Texas

The 11-point spread appears to underestimate Dabo Swinney's talented Clemson squad. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, having already proved himself capable against top-tier defenses, is the key to the Tigers' competitiveness. Texas' defense, though strong, hasn't encountered a passing attack as formidable as Clemson's this season. Klubnik's ability to extend plays and make accurate throws on the run will challenge the Longhorns' secondary. The spread seems to overlook Clemson's championship experience and Klubnik's knack for elevating his game in crucial moments, utilizing his mobility when needed. Covering this spread is a realistic possibility for the Tigers.

Early bets for NFL Week 15

Last week: Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs UNDER 43.5 points. Total closed 43.5. Chiefs won 19-17.

The number 43 is a relatively key number when it comes to betting NFL totals, so let's get ahead of any potential under money with a play on under 43.5. This game has "rock fight" written all over it thanks to a Philadelphia team that ranks 21st in pace and first in rushing attempts per game, as well as a Pittsburgh team that ranks 24th in pace and second in rushing attempts per game. Throw in the cold weather, a banged-up George Pickens and an Eagles offense that is struggling to throw the football, and you've got a great recipe for a low-scoring affair.

Seth Walder: Steelers (+5) at Eagles

A defensive battle could be in the works when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Forgive the vibey take, but the fact that the Eagles wide receivers were so critical of the passing game after Philadelphia's win over the Panthers caught my attention. On one hand, maybe it's just a realistic self-critique. On the other, maybe it's a sign of more trouble than their 11-2 record would suggest -- and the passing game was meager on Sunday. Plus, FPI leans toward the Steelers anyway, making Philadelphia 4.1-point favorites.

Ben Solak: Carolina Panthers (-1.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-110)

Last week: Brock Bowers (+1200) to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bowers is now +900.

The Panthers are a favorite on Sunday -- I repeat, the Panthers are a favorite. If they close as a favorite over the Cowboys, it will be the first game in which Carolina is favored in the last 34 contests. And I'm taking them. The Panthers have an excellent running game, which has given the Cowboys' defense fits all season. Bryce Young has gone from total liability to pleasant playmaker and so long as defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero heats up Cooper Rush -- something he has done well over the past few weeks -- the Panthers defense should get enough stops to win this game by a field goal.

Last week: Chargers (+3.5) over Chiefs. Line closed Chargers +5.5. Chiefs won 19-17.

When it comes to late game situations, this game might feature the most- and least-reliable quarterbacks in the NFL. The Chiefs make a living on winning close games, in large part because Patrick Mahomes never blinks late and almost always comes through. Jameis Winston, on the other hand, is likely to throw the late-game interception that seals the deal for his opponent. With that said, the Browns tend to be competitive against tough competition, especially at home. The Browns have gone 2-1 in their past three home games, all against playoff-level competition, defeating the Steelers and Ravens and losing to the Chargers. The Chiefs have now gone five straight games without winning by more than three points, and their average scoring margin over their past eight games is only +2.9 points. With the Browns getting so many points, at home, I'll back them to keep the game close enough to cover the spread.

More from ESPN Betting: