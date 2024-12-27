Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket moves on to the quarterfinals on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Second-round action kicks off on Dec. 31 when No. 3 seed Boise State take on No. 6 seed Penn State in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). The playoff action continues with three games Saturday, starting with No. 4 Arizona State against No. 5 Texas in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (1 p.m. ET on ESPN). That's followed by perhaps the biggest game of the quarterfinal round when No. 1 seed Oregon battles No. 8 seed Ohio State for the second time this season. The final game of the night features No. 2 Georgia, led by backup QB Gunner Stockton against Riley Leonard and No. 7 Notre Dame (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Here's everything you need to know to bet on these quarterfinal playoff matchups.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. All times Eastern. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.