Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 17! We've got plenty of bets on tap, even with a diminished weekend slate -- but be careful! Half of these looks are for games that are being played on Saturday (not on Sunday), so it's important to get your slips in early.

Below are my nine favorite bets for the upcoming weekend of NFL action, with a same-game parlay to boot.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Jump to:

Game picks | Props | Teaser and SGP

Game picks

Detroit Lions -3.5 (-105) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Maybe I am falling for an unbelievable trap set by the books. My general rule is to act with less confidence in the last few weeks of the season, as so many players are contending with injuries we don't know about. But I don't understand this line at all.