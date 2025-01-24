Open Extended Reactions

There is just one more day of games until we have our matchup for Super Bowl LIX.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the upstart Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, and the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

If you're looking to bet on the games, Ben Solak and Seth Walder are here to offer their analysis and favorite plays.

Odds as of publication time.

Saquon Barkley OVER 24.5 rushing attempts (-120)

Solak: While taking the over on Barkley's rushing attempts is a lot less fun than chasing an over on his line of 124.5 rushing yards -- one of the highest rushing prop lines we've ever seen -- I think this is the smarter play. The Washington Commanders' defense proved in Week 16 that it can stack the box and cause some issues for even the Philadelphia Eagles' mighty rushing game; once Kenny Pickett checked in at quarterback, Barkley had only 41 rushing yards on 22 carries after totaling 109 on his first seven.