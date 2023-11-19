NBA betting: Five picks for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

We have a strong slate of games this Sunday, with only five of the 18 scheduled teams entering play today with a record under .500. There should be some high-scoring matchups on tap, with three of the games featuring a line of at least 235 total points. As always, let's dig into the schedule and find some angles and opportunities to win.

Snellings' favorite bets for Sunday

Joel Embiid over 31.5 points (-105): Embiid is averaging 31.9 PPG on the season, but has picked up his scoring even more of late. In his last five outings, Embiid has gone over 31.5 points in four of those games, including a 32-point/8-assist effort on Friday against the Hawks. His opponent on Sunday, the Nets, come in ranked 20th in the NBA in points allowed to opposing centers.

Paolo Banchero over 19.5 points (-130): After a slow start to the season, Banchero upped his scoring once the calendar flipped to November. In eight games this month, Banchero has averaged 21.1 PPG. While Banchero has not scored over 20 points in his last three games, he did hit that mark in four of his five previous games. He is in a good spot to bounce back with a big number on Sunday against the Pacers, who play at the second-fastest pace in the league, feature the fourth-lowest team defensive rating and allow the third-most points (27.1 PPG) to opposing power forwards.

Celtics -10.5 over Grizzlies: The Celtics enter Sunday with the best scoring margin differential in the NBA, outscoring their opponents by 12.5 PPG for the season. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have the fifth-worst differential in the NBA, being outscored by 5.9 PPG in their 12 games. The Celtics are also the hottest team in the NBA, with a league-best five-game winning streak entering Sunday. Plus, the Grizzlies have struggled at home thus far, going 0-5 on the season with an average scoring margin of -8.2 PPG.

Thunder -6.5 over Trail Blazers: The Trail Blazers have struggled of late as injuries have taken out the top three point guards in their rotation. They are winless in their last five games with all three of Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Anfernee Simons out, and they've lost their last three games by double digits with an average scoring margin of -14.0 PPG. The Thunder, meanwhile, have won four straight games by an average scoring margin of 18.5 PPG.

Jalen Green over 19.5 points: Green has scored 20-plus points in seven of his last nine games, including four of his last five. He scored a season-high 28 points in a season-low 21 minutes in his last meeting against the Lakers, 11 days ago. Green should also be acclimated to playing in Crypto Arena, having just scored 20 points there less than 48 hours ago against the Clippers.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

3:00 p Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 9-3 (9-3-0)

Nets: 6-6 (9-2-1)

Line: 76ers (-4.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: 76ers (-175), Nets (+150)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 0.5, straight up 52.1%, 219.9 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

4:00 p Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 2-11 (6-7-0)

Raptors: 5-7 (6-6-0)

Line: Raptors (-7.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Pistons (+250), Raptors (-300)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.4, straight up 72.4%, 219.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Ankle); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Shoulder); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Raptors: O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Finger); Thaddeus Young, (OUT - Illness); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

5:00 p Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 7-5 (9-3-0)

Pacers: 7-4 (7-4-0)

Line: Pacers (-5.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Magic (+170), Pacers (-200)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 6.4, straight up 71.0%, 234.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Knee); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Back)

Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers

6:00 p Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 9-3 (5-7-0)

Cavaliers: 6-6 (4-8-0)

Line: Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-145), Cavaliers (+125)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 0.4, straight up 51.6%, 219.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 7-4 (7-4-0)

Mavericks: 9-4 (7-6-0)

Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Kings (+100), Mavericks (-120)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.7, straight up 59.4%, 240.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Finger); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies

8:00 p FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 10-2 (6-4-2)

Grizzlies: 3-9 (4-8-0)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Celtics (-320), Grizzlies (+260)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 11.1, straight up 83.7%, 227.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Groin)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (NA - Eye); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

8 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 6-6 (5-6-1)

Jazz: 4-8 (6-6-0)

Line: Suns (-4.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Suns (-200), Jazz (+170)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.2, straight up 50.6%, 237.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Yuta Watanabe, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 9-4 (10-3-0)

Blazers: 3-9 (5-7-0)

Line: Thunder (-7.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Thunder (-320), Blazers (+260)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 6.2, straight up 70.8%, 227.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

9:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 6-4 (6-3-1)

Lakers: 7-6 (5-8-0)

Line: Lakers (-5.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Rockets (+180), Lakers (-210)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.3, straight up 58.1%, 228.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)