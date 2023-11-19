Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

By Steve Alexander

Sunday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Robert Covington, SF/PF, Sixers (1.5% rostered in ESPN leagues): Do I trust Covington? Not completely, but I do believe in him as long as Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs) is out. He went off for 16 points, six rebounds and two steals against the Celtics on Wednesday and played 20 minutes against the Hawks on Friday night, where he had six points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block, one steal and two 3-pointers. Those are the only two meaningful games for Covington this season and Nicolas Batum (personal) could eventually come back and ruin him, but Covington is currently the only option the Sixers have at small forward against the Nets. I'm expecting at least one more decent line out of him.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (27.1% rostered): Monk, who was already hot, had one of his best games of the season on Friday with 20 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and a season-high six 3-pointers in 26 minutes. The Kings have now won five straight games. Monk looks like a solid "Sixth Man of the Year" candidate and the only downside is the Kings play just three games in both of the next two weeks. He has a nice matchup against Doncic and the Mavericks on Sunday.

Keyonte George, SG, Jazz (8.1%): George is the new starting point guard for the Jazz and is officially hot, averaging 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 3-pointers over his last two games. Utah only has three games next week, but then plays four times in seven of the next 10 weeks. That's a big deal in head-to-head leagues.

Reggie Jackson, PG, Nuggets (6.4%): I name drop Jackson everywhere. He's available, the Nuggets play four games in both of the next two weeks and Jamal Murray isn't coming back until December. Jackson has scored between 14-20 points in four straight games and, while his assist and steal numbers won't blow you away, he's hitting 3-pointers and playing at a fairly high level for Denver right now.

Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Pistons (12.7%): Jalen Duren is out again on Sunday due to his ankle injury, so Stewart will get another chance to shine against the Raptors, who will finally welcome back O.G. Anunoby from his finger injury. "Beef Stew" has averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers in November, playing well with or without Duren in the lineup.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

3:00 p Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: 76ers by 0.5 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers projections:

Nets projections:

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

4:00 p Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.4 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Ankle); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Shoulder); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Raptors: O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Finger); Thaddeus Young, (OUT - Illness); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

5:00 p Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers by 6.4 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Knee); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Back)

Magic projections:

Pacers projections:

Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers

6:00 p Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 0.4 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.7 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Finger); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies

8:00 p FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Celtics by 11.1 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Groin)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (NA - Eye); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

8 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.2 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Yuta Watanabe, (NA - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Suns projections:

Jazz projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Thunder by 6.2 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

9:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.3 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (NA - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Hip); LeBron James, (NA - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets projections:

Lakers projections:

