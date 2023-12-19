NBA betting: Five bets for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is back on Tuesday night with a small four game slate that bettors can choose from.

All eyes will be on Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies guard is eligible to make his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday after being suspended for the first 25 games of the season.

This is the game I'm looking forward to watching the most on the slate, which brings me to my first betting recommendation.

Ja Morant under 36.5 points, rebounds and assists. Morant could provide a spark on offense for the Grizzlies, who rank 30th in points scored per 100 possessions. Despite being suspended, he has been able to practice with the team, so conditioning shouldn't be an issue. Having said that, practice is different from an actual NBA game. Last season, Morant averaged 26.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. He will need some time to reacclimate. The Pelicans also rank 11th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Boston Celtics -5.5. The Celtics are excellent both offensively and defensively. Among the league's top teams, Boston ranks sixth in points scored per 100 possessions and second in points allowed per 100 possessions. The Celtics are on a five-game winning streak, while the Warriors have been inconsistent. The absence of Draymond Green and Gary Payton will also not help Golden State defensively. My recommendation is to back the Celtics on Tuesday night, as they have gone 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 49.5 points, rebounds and assists. Against the 4-21 Spurs, the Bucks are 16.5 point favorites. Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season. As San Antonio will be without Victor Wembanyama, the Bucks may blow out the Spurs. San Antonio does rank 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions. The Spurs also allow opponents an effective field goal percentage of 57.1%, the fifth highest in the league. Despite this, the Bucks rank 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions, suggesting a closer game than the spread suggests. Antetokounmpo should play enough minutes to surpass 49.5 PRA.

Devin Vassell OVER 19.5 points. Vassell is in a great spot considering the Bucks' defensive struggles and the absence of Wembanyama. During the last 10 games, Vassell's averaged 15.2 field goal attempts, 19.1 points, and 30.3 minutes per game. As the Spurs look for Vassell to be more aggressive, this matchup provides him with the perfect opportunity to do so.

Deandre Ayton OVER 12.5 points. This season, he has averaged 12.5 points per game. Ayton will once again face his former team who he scored 18 points against back on November 21st. After playing 33 minutes against the Warriors on Sunday, he shouldn't be on any minutes restriction after returning from a knee injury. Considering how dissatisfied he was with the Suns during his time with them, Ayton should be motivated to deliver an excellent performance against them on Tuesday night. In recent games, Phoenix has also struggled against centers.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

7:30 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 6-19 (9-16-0)

Pelicans: 16-11 (16-10-1)

Line: Pelicans (-6.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+230), Pelicans (-280)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 9.4, straight up 80%, 229.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (NA - Achilles); Steven Adams, (NA - Knee); Bismack Biyombo, (NA - Back); Luke Kennard, (NA - Knee); Marcus Smart, (NA - Foot); Derrick Rose, (NA - Hamstring)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (NA - Elbow); Naji Marshall, (NA - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 4-21 (9-15-1)

Bucks: 19-7 (12-14-0)

Line: Bucks (-16.5) Total: 249.5

Money Line: Spurs (+1000), Bucks (-1800)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 18, straight up 93%, 248.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (NA - Knee); Victor Wembanyama, (NA - Ankle)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (NA - Groin); Malik Beasley, (NA - Illness); TyTy Washington Jr., (GTD - Ankle)

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 20-5 (12-11-2)

Warriors: 12-14 (10-15-1)

Line: Celtics (-5.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Celtics (-220), Warriors (+190)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 3.9, straight up 64%, 232.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (NA - Calf); Luke Kornet, (NA - Thigh)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (NA - Suspension); Chris Paul, (NA - Illness); Gary Payton II, (NA - Calf)

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 14-12 (10-15-1)

Blazers: 6-19 (12-13-0)

Line: Suns (-7.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Suns (-275), Blazers (+225)

BPI Projection: Suns by 3.1, straight up 61%, 229.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (NA - Ankle); Grayson Allen, (NA - Hamstring); Josh Okogie, (NA - Hip); Damion Lee, (NA - Knee)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (NA - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (NA - Groin)