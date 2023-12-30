Scott Van Pelt likes taking the points as he looks ahead to some of the upcoming football games this weekend. (2:50)

This close to the big breakthrough last week ... Instead, we settle for 3-2. Whatever. Nobody cares. Five more for this week: Three bowls and a couple in the NFL. You will hate them. Which is probably good.

Bowl picks

ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin Badgers vs. LSU Tigers (-10, 55.5)

Monday, Noon on ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Van Pelt's pick: Wisconsin +!0

LSU beat a Big Ten team last year in a bowl by about 100. So, this is a scary word to say -- Wisconsin. Sure, Badgers getting double-digits.

SVP: 3-0 all-time when picking Big Ten teams vs. SEC teams

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks (-16.5, 67.5)

Monday, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Van Pelt's pick: Liberty +16.5

Give me Liberty -- or give me debt. Liberty can score. They will have to in order to avoid getting boat-raced. We're saying they do.

SVP: 10-5 all-time when picking against Pac-12 teams in nonconference matchups

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines (-2, 44.5)

Monday, 5 p.m. on ESPN, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Van Pelt's pick: Michigan -2

This next one is simple. Have you heard one human say Michigan is going to win? Me either. One rule in "Winners" is when Alabama is getting points, you HAVE to take them. But that rule is trumped by the "not a single human rule." So, we are backing Michigan laying the points for that simple reason. Feels like a New Year's Day of holding on to your butts special there. You're hitting 16 against an ace -- not a great feeling -- but it must be done.

SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking bowl games featuring top-4 teams

NFL picks

Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 43.5) at New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Van Pelt's pick: Giants +4.5

In the NFL -- arrivederci DeVito. In steps Tyrod Taylor, and we back the Giants plus the points against the Rams at home.

SVP: 0-2 all-time when picking the Giants

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 42.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Van Pelt's pick: Saints +2.5

And the Bucs are rolling laying less than a field goal to the Saints? That line stinks. On New Orleans there.

SVP: 7-2 all-time when picking NFC South matchups

Five. We're not making the playoffs. We don't have any scenarios. But we'll try to finish like professionals.