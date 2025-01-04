Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool look at Forest's Anderson

Rob Dawson reacts to Mohamed Salah's comments that this season will be his last at Liverpool. (2:06)

Liverpool are tracking Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, while Mohamed Salah's agents are in continuous contact with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have made an offer to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- LaLiga deny Barcelona's Dani Olmo, Pau Víctor re-registration

- Salah on Liverpool future: 'My last year at the club'

- Sources: PSG downplay interest in Rashford

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has had a good start to the season. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are tracking Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and have sent scouts to watch each of his past six matches, reports The Sun. Forest signed the 22-year-old for £35m in the summer and are under no pressure to let him leave, but the Reds will be keen to make a move if he becomes available. Anderson has five assists in 18 games this season to help Forest to a surprising third spot in the Premier League table.

- Manchester City have made an offer to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush for a transfer in the summer, reports Foot Mercato. City are first to do so, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also interested in the 25-year-old, and the €60m-rated Marmoush seems excited about City's project having already spoken with their management.

- Though Mohamed Salah publicly stated he is playing his last season at Liverpool, Foot Mercato reports that the forward's priority is to stay at Anfield while also listing the most likely alternatives. They state that the 32-year-old's agents remain in continuous contact with Paris Saint-Germain as they follow the situation closely, and Saudi Arabia remains an option despite no clubs taking concrete steps to sign him yet.

- Arsenal could make a January move to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman following the lengthy injury sustained by Bukayo Saka, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old has a contract that keeps him in Bavaria until 2027, but has started just six of his club's 15 Bundesliga matches so far this term.

- Bayern Munich are remaining patient with Florian Wirtz as it seems the attacking midfielder will stay at Bayer Leverkusen one more year to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in familiar surroundings, reports Bild. The club are not interested in his teammate Jonathan Tah, with the centre-back leaning towards a move to Barcelona.

-Manchester United are looking to sign Victor Osimhen for under his release clause but Napoli will push for the €75m figure to met, reports Calciomercato, which adds that Galatasaray hope the striker will stay on loan until the end of the season. Juventus have given up on signing the 26-year-old and are focusing on the Red Devils' Joshua Zirkzee, although Paris Saint-Germain will provide competition for Osimhen.

- Newcastle United will look to Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi to replace Bruno Guimarães if the 27-year-old leaves in 2025, reports TEAMtalk, with Manchester City being the favourites to sign the Brazil international. Frattesi's transfer is valued at around €50m and there will be competition from Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma for the 25-year-old.

- Borussia Dortmund are now demanding a fee of at least €30m from Aston Villa for the signing of Donyell Malen, reports Christian Falk. The Premier League side had already offered €18m to sign the 25-year-old forward but that is not enough and there is currently no deal between the clubs. His contract runs until the summer of 2026.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Midfielder Matías Rojas has joined Argentinian club River Plate as a free agent after negotiations with Inter Miami fell through. Read

- Brooke Aspin and Jorja Fox have returned to Chelsea's women's team following loan spells at Crystal Palace.

- Barcelona women's midfielder Martina Fernández has joined Everton on loan until the end of the season.

- Monaco boss Adi Hütter has extended his contract for a further two seasons.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- AC Milan dream of bringing in Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo but would only be able to do so on loan with part of his salary being paid by the Blaugrana, which has resulted in them turning to Monza's Warren Bondo and Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani. (Tuttosport)

- Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is a target for Saudi clubs Al Ahli, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, the latter of whom would see him link up with Cristiano Ronaldo. (The Sun)

- Werder Bremen have agreed a deal to sign right-back Issa Kaboré on loan from Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham are on the verge of signing Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky for €15m as a backup for the injured Guglielmo Vicario. (Sky Sports)

- Nottingham Forest, Werder Bremen, VfB Stuttgart and Augsburg all want to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, but the player won't leave this month. (Sky Germany)

- Manchester City have been offered hope over a move to sign Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in the summer as his contract talks have stalled. He is also subject of interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has asked to leave the club just six months after joining from Juventus for around €12m. (TBR)

- Napoli are keen to sign out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka for around €35m. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia on loan for the reason of the season. (TuttoJuve)

- Arsenal are ready to make a January move for Wolves striker Matheus Cunha. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool want £30m for the transfer of winger Ben Doak, with Crystal Palace and Ipswich interested. (Independent)

- Reims centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou is set to become a Wolves player next week, after a €20m move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are in pursuit of Atalanta defender Isak Hie, but his transfer would cost €30m. (Tutto Atalanta)

- Everton have started talks with left-back Vitalii Mykolenko over new deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Celtic could accept an offer of £20m-£25m for USMNT international centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers amid interest from Bayer Leverkusen. (Football Insider)

- Ipswich Town are close to completing the loan signing of Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey. (Daily Mail)

- Parma, Como, Roma, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are all interested in Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode. (Calciomercato)

- Leandro Paredes is reflecting on his future with Roma ready to offer the midfielder a contract extension while Al Shabab have made the 30-year-old a large offer. (Nicolo Schira)