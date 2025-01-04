Open Extended Reactions

Matías Rojas has joined River Plate from Inter Miami. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Midfielder Matías Rojas has joined Argentinian club River Plate as a free agent after negotiations with Inter Miami fell through.

Miami signed Rojas in April as a free agent through the 2024 MLS season, with additional options for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns. The Paraguay international made an immediate impact, recording five goals and three assists in 16 matches.

Rojas underwent a brief injury spell with a sprained ankle that kept him on the sidelines for a couple weeks before he returned for the final stretch of the 2024 season.

Despite his strong involvement under former head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the club chose to decline the two optional years of his contract and initiate separate negotiations.

"The club is in ongoing negotiations with Matías Rojas [option declined]," a statement said on Dec. 9.

However, the two parties failed to reach an agreement, prompting Rojas to explore opportunities elsewhere.

He will now join River Plate, who will commence their preseason on Jan. 17 in a match against Club Universidad de Chile before facing the Mexico national team in a friendly on Jan. 21.

Prior to Miami, Rojas saw time with Paraguay's Cerro Porteño, Racing Club de Avellaneda and Brazilian side Corinthians.

Rojas has recorded one goal in 21 appearances for the Paraguay national team following his senior team debut on March 22 against Peru.