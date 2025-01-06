Open Extended Reactions

Richard Ledezma is in discussions with PSV over a new contract. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven are in discussions with Richard Ledezma over a new contract, with the United States international having received interest from Liga MX side Club América, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Ledezma's contract is up at the end of the season with PSV, and a source has told ESPN that the Dutch champions have turned down an enquiry from Club América in this transfer window for his services.

However, Club América are expected to come back in with a revised offer, a source said.

Ledezma, 24, has been a revelation for PSV this season at right-back. Though he has spent most of his career as a central midfielder, he has featured prominently at full-back this term for Peter Bosz's side as they filled the void left by the injured Sergiño Dest.

PSV are in a strong position as they chase a second straight Eredivisie title this season. The Eindhoven side are top of the league, six points ahead of Ajax after 17 matches.

Ledezma's sole cap for the USMNT came in Nov. 2020 in a friendly match against Panama. However, he is also eligible for Mexico should he switch allegiances.