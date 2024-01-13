NBA betting: Five picks for Saturday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday's NBA slate features eight games to choose from. However, the most intriguing game might be between Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. It will be interesting to see how Boston bounces back after getting humiliated by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Celtics 33-point loss earlier in the week is tied for fourth largest by a team with a .750 win percentage. Teams have struggled this season when playing on zero days rest with a .401 win percentage, on pace for the lowest in league history.

I have two betting recommendations from this game, so let's get started.

Moody's favorite picks for Saturday

Jayson Tatum over 26.5 points.

Tatum has surpassed this line in four straight games and six of his past nine games. The Celtics face a strong Rockets defense on Saturday night, which ranks second in points allowed per 100 possesions but Tatum has averaged 30 PPG in two games against Houston in this season. Look for Tatum to rebound in a favorable matchup.

Alperen Sengun under 36.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Sengun played 37 minutes on the road against the Detroit Pistons Friday night. Fatigue could play a factor on the road against a Celtics team that ranks fifth in points allowed per 100 possessions. Boston has done a good job containing centers this season and the Rockets are huge underdogs in this game. That could result in Sengun being pulled early, especially on the tail end of a back-to-back.

Jalen Williams over 27.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Williams been excellent over the past five games, surpassing 27.5 PRA in each of them. He has also played 30 or more minutes in four of the five. The Thunder face a Magic teams that ranks fourth in points allowed per 100 possessions but will be missing several players in their rotation, including Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris and Jonathan Isaac. Expect Williams to play a key role for Oklahoma City Saturday night.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 11.5 rebounds.

Hartenstein has surpassed this line in four of his past five games. He is also playing a lot of minutes, averaging 33.8 over the past 10 games. He doesn't have much competition for minutes and faces a Grizzlies allowing the fifth-most rebounds to opponents.

Kyle Kuzma over 35.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Kuzma has struggled over the past five games surpassing this line only once. But he has a great matchup against a Hawks team that ranks 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and allows the highest field goal percentage in the league (58.0%). The Hawks also have allowed the third-most points per game and fifth-most assists per game to power forwards. Both teams play at a blistering pace, so expect plenty of offense in this matchup for Kuzma to hit the over.

Projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Rockets: 19-18 (20-15-2)

Celtics: 29-9 (18-18-2)

Line: Celtics (-16.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Rockets (+800), Celtics (-1400)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 14, straight up 90%, 229.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Celtics: None reported

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 6-31 (17-19-1)

Hawks: 15-22 (9-28-0)

Line: Hawks (-7.5) Total: 250.5

Money Line: Wizards (+230), Hawks (-280)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 7.6, straight up 75%, 242.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Johnny Davis, (GTD - Illness); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Personal)

Hawks: Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 22-16 (21-16-1)

Grizzlies: 14-24 (16-22-0)

Money Line: Knicks (-340), Grizzlies (+270)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 7.6, straight up 75%, 226.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Thigh); Desmond Bane, (GTD - Ankle); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Knee); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 18-20 (17-20-1)

Bucks: 26-12 (16-22-0)

Line: Bucks (-11.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Warriors (+450), Bucks (-625)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 8, straight up 75%, 251.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (GTD - Coach's Decision); Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Bucks: None reported

Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 21-17 (25-13-0)

Thunder: 26-11 (25-11-1)

Line: Thunder (-11.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Magic (+450), Thunder (-625)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 12.5, straight up 86%, 237.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee)

Thunder: None reported

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 23-16 (22-16-1)

Mavericks: 23-16 (22-17-0)

Line: Mavericks (-2.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Pelicans (+120), Mavericks (-140)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 4.5, straight up 66%, 231.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Green, (GTD - Illness); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Ankle)

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 18-22 (20-19-1)

Spurs: 7-30 (16-20-1)

Line: Bulls (-5.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Bulls (-220), Spurs (+190)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 5.1, straight up 67%, 235.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Ankle); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Rest); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 19-20 (16-23-0)

Jazz: 20-20 (24-16-0)

Line: Lakers (-1.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Lakers (-125), Jazz (+105)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 5.8, straight up 69%, 237.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Knee); Christian Wood, (GTD - Illness); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: None reported