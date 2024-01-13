Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

Desmond Bane suffered an ankle injury Friday night adding to the wave of significant injuries the Memphis Grizzlies have endured this season. Both Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke were sidelined before the season even tipped off, Ja Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week and Marcus Smart is coming off a multi-week injury. Memphis has arguably the most short-handed rotation in the NBA. And while it's not entirely clear how usage and minutes will unfold in the games ahead, adding David Roddy (0.4% rostered in ESPN men's basketball leagues), Xavier Tillman (6.9%), and Vince Williams Jr. (5.7%) could prove rewarding. Roddy scored 17 points with 10 combined assists and boards Friday night, while Tillman delivered 20 points and nine rebounds in the loss to the surging LA Clippers.

Another injury-driven scenario focuses on the Indiana Pacers. T.J. McConnell hasn't started at point guard in place of Tyrese Haliburton, but still has been the team's top distributor lately. He had 14 assists in 25 minutes Friday night and with the Pacers spreading minutes and touches around the rotation without Haliburton, McConnell is the worth rostering.

Saturday's eight-game slate claims several friendly fantasy climates. The Washington Wizards visit the Atlanta Hawks in a contest with the highest total of the night (250.5). This gives Deni Avdija (33.1%) and Saddiq Bey (22.7%) some upside as streamers.

The Golden State Warriors play the Milwaukee Bucks in a game featuring the second-highest total of the slate (245.5). The Bucks have rarely presented much value for those looking for streamers, but the Warriors have several candidates in our Stream Team section below.

The main injury news of the day is the continued absence of Luka Doncic, which makes Kyrie Irving a top DFS play and target for offensive props. Fantasy managers should also be eyeing a veteran shooting specialist for Saturday evening.

Saturday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (22.7%)

Fresh off a 32-point opus against the New Yok Knicks, Hardaway should serve as a key scoring and shooting force for the Mavericks Saturday evening.

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, New York Knicks (41.9%)

With 48 boards and eight steals over the past three games, Hartenstein is one of the best options for cleaning the glass and creating turnovers. He could feast on the short-handed Memphis frontcourt Saturday night.

Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies (6.9%)

It's time to roster Tillman. He is going to consume lots of rebounding chances and is the team's resident scorer in the post and paint. This increased role could lead to a double-double outcome on Saturday.

Moritz Wagner, PF/C, Orlando Magic (10.2%)

The Magic are missing Wendell Carter Jr. from the rotation, which has meant more minutes and numbers for Wagner. With some strong recent lines and major minutes, Wagner is in a good spot for Saturday night against the Thunder.

Jonathan Kuminga, PF, Golden State Warriors (18.3%)

Both Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis (9.5%) could thrive against the Milwaukee Bucks' surprisingly inconsistent defense. Kuminga has more scoring upside, while Jackson-Davis is the choice for rebounding volume.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Celtics: None reported

Rockets projections:

Celtics projections:

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Johnny Davis, (GTD - Illness); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Personal)

Hawks: Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Wizards projections:

Hawks projections:

New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Thigh); Desmond Bane, (GTD - Ankle); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Knee); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (GTD - Coach's Decision); Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Bucks: None reported

Warriors projections:

Bucks projections:

Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee)

Thunder: None reported

Magic projections:

Thunder projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Green, (GTD - Illness); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Mavericks projections:

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Ankle); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Rest); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Spurs projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Knee); Christian Wood, (GTD - Illness); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: None reported

Lakers projections:

Jazz projections: