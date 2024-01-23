Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

History was in the air Monday night. Eighteen years to the day that Kobe Bryant scored a Los Angeles Lakers franchise record 81 points in a defining performance, Joel Embiid scored 70 points while Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 62 to establish new respective career and franchise scoring peaks.

You know it's an amazing accomplishment when one surpasses scoring records set long ago by Wilt Chamberlain. Monday night's opus marked the third-highest game score of all-time, behind only a classic Michael Jordan outing and Bryant's 81-point showing. Posting the highest player efficiency rating (PER) while also sustaining 50.6 points scored per 48 minutes this season, good for the highest clip in NBA history, Embiid's fantasy investors are feeling good these days.

While Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the lowly Charlotte Hornets, his 62 points came on brilliant efficiency and remind us of how unique his skill set is as one of the greatest shooters of all time at his position. With a far lower usage rate than Embiid's league-leading mark, Towns isn't as likely to sustain such historic highs, but his fantasy managers would be wise to get a relatively massive haul in trade talks given that he still sits 13th overall on the Player Rater.

In terms of performances from Monday that lead to actionable decisions for fantasy managers, we can appreciate the statistical surge Isaiah Stewart (8.3% rostered in ESPN leagues) is enjoying in Detroit. "Beef Stew" posted 19 points, eight boards and a career-high five blocks in a close loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. With a fun mix of 3-point production rebounding and rim protection, Stewart is worth a look in most formats.

We can only hope Tuesday's slate can maintain the offensive momentum, featuring five games, four of which claim totals of at least 232 points at ESPN BET signaling potential for a worthy second act of busy box scores.

Injuries of note ahead of Tuesday night's action include the Los Angeles Lakers resting LeBron James against the rival LA Clippers. This absence vaults D'Angelo Russell into a valuable creation role. His usage rate leaps a team-high four percent, and his fantasy production (using DraftKings' scoring key) increases by nearly seven fantasy points per 36 minutes with James off the court.

Isaiah Hartenstein (44.6%) is listed as questionable for the New York Knicks' borough battle with the Brooklyn Nets. If Hartenstein sits, Precious Achiuwa (1.9%), who just delivered an efficient double-double this past weekend, will start in his place.

The marquee fantasy matchup of the night might just be between Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. This game features the night's highest total at 238.5 points. Except for the battle of Los Angeles, each of the other four games produce players that make the streaming section below.

Tuesday's Stream Team

Cameron Johnson, SG/PF, Brooklyn Nets (59.5%)

Johnson is a talented floor-spacer with complementary playmaking and defensive rates. He will be tasked with running through screens and scoring whenever possible against a solid Knicks defense Tuesday night.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (50.6% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Portland won't have Shaedon Sharpe's high-usage game on the floor, which means Henderson could command more minutes, touches, and shots. While the Thunder are a tough defensive matchup, Henderson's upside is too much to pass on.

Herbert Jones, SF/PF (26.4%) and Trey Murphy III, SG/SF (13.4%), New Orleans Pelicans

Both Jones and Murphy could shine in Tuesday night's matchup with the Utah Jazz. Murphy is the classic volume shooter with strong off-ball defensive action, while Jones is a bit of a defensive unicorn that can swat shots at a center-like rate while also pushing the ball to others on offense.