It's Super Bowl week. Are you ... Ready for It?

Whether you know football All Too Well or your affection for the sport only goes Back to December, there are at least 22 reasons to expect Sunday to be The Best Day. Ten (should have been 13, I know) of those have been procured by the Fearless bookmakers at ESPN BET, who built out a whole "Swelce Specials" section. Some of these offerings could leave new bettors in the Red, but that's why I'm here to advise y'all and sidestep any potential Bad Blood.

In order to ensure everyone has their Eyes Open, here's a little context on No. 87 and his squad.

En route to their fourth Super Bowl in five years, the Chiefs are busily building the Last Great American Dynasty. Travis Kelce has been The Man -- clearing either 100 yards or scoring -- in each of his Super Bowl appearances. While the Castles seemed to be Crumbling over the regular season, Taylor's boyfriend proved to be a Better Man during the playoffs. The 34-year-old tight end has been The 1 for Patrick Mahomes, leading the team's pass-catchers in targets (27), catches (23), receiving yards (262) and scores (3) over the postseason. Kelce figures to be extra busy while having a marvelous time ruining everything for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

'The Archer'

Travis Kelce to score a touchdown (even)

Playoff Travis is always ready for combat, recording the second-most postseason scores (19) of all time (second only to Jerry Rice, who had 22). He's been on a tear as of late, finding the end zone three times in his past two games. The 49ers have been stout against opposing tight ends, allowing the second-fewest scores (three) to the position over the regular season. But the Niners did give up a receiving score to Packers rookie TE Tucker Kraft in the divisional round. Plus, nobody has chemistry like Kelce and Mahomes, especially in the Red zone. Kelce led the position in red zone looks throughout 2023 and has registered four such targets since New Year's Day. (Kelce sat out Week 18). That's a trend I expect Mahomes to hold on to while Travis shoots for the stars (and delivers) in clutch fashion.

'Bejeweled'

Travis Kelce anytime scorer and K.C. Chiefs to win (+280)

Uncle Travie has proved he can still make the whole place shimmer. After months of speculation, the Chiefs also appear poised to teach some lessons, winning each of the past six games in which they've been the underdog, including their playoff victories over the Bills and Ravens. While the 49ers have a superior offense to the Chiefs', Kansas City's defense bests San Francisco's in nearly every statistical category. And as the Folklore instructs, defenses win championships. Plus, Kelce scored in his last Super Bowl appearance versus Philadelphia, proving the point that both things together are Nothing New.

'Delicate'

Travis Kelce to record over 7.5 receptions and the Chiefs to win (+370)

I can't make any promises, and this bet ain't for the best. Still, think of the fun things we could do rooting for it to hit. Kelce averaged 6.2 receptions per game during the regular season (managing eight-plus catches in just three games over October, prior to Rashee Rice's emergence). He is coming off of an astounding 11-catch performance, but has otherwise been under this total throughout the postseason.

Furthermore, he's registered exactly six grabs in both of his most recent games against the 49ers (Week 7 of 2022 and Super Bowl LIV). Interestingly, the Chiefs won both of those games. Kelce also recorded six receptions when the Chiefs beat Philly in the big game last year. It's worth noting that Kelce did clear this line when K.C. fell to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV. Therefore, the data suggests that both things can't be true. Yet, a minimal wager could make watching the game (in a dive bar on the East Side) less of a long night and more of a good time.

'Snow on the Beach'

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes each to score a touchdown (+925)

Straight up, this prop is weird but flippin' beautiful. I'm already here for half of it, but Mahomes hauling one in line feels impossible. Except it isn't. Sure, Mahomes has yet to record a single rushing touchdown over the 2023 season. And he didn't manage even a single rushing attempt when the Chiefs last faced the 49ers in October 2022. But, Trav's bestie did scamper for six points in his first Super Bowl appearance (which was against San Francisco) back in 2020. It's unlikely -- and I'm afraid to jinx it, but this can be a real thing. I just wouldn't wager a pocket full of stars.

'You Need to Calm Down'

Travis Kelce to record over 215.5 receiving yards (150-1)

I'm not trying to mess with your self-expression, but I've learned the lesson of stressing a bet too big to pay out. Adding a little second-screen scratch absolutely enhances the overall sports watching experience. Still, this one, which would break Jerry Rice's record set in 1989, is being too loud. Kelce may have recorded the second-most playoff receiving yards (1,810) of all time, but he's never managed even 200 receiving yards in any game over his 11-year career. He has averaged 87.3 receiving yards per contest during his current postseason stint. That means he'd have to increase his output by nearly 2.5 times in order to make good on the above investment. There are just too many other solid offerings to bother with obsessing about this one.

