Fantasy fans are a passionate bunch. We love planting flags (sometimes more than seeing them). Whether it's drawing up a list of "my guys" or committing to memory our "never again(s)," the excitement of an upcoming season always results in forming strong opinions.

Prop bets can work as an outlet for these fervent fantasy feelings. They allow managers to double down on enthusiastic takes while also providing potential context for a player's season-long projection.

What needs to happen for quarterbacks to reach their passing yards totals? What can running backs do to improve on last season's rushing lines? Will new offensive systems cause pass catchers to fall short of expectations, or exceed them?

Vegas has questions, we have answers.

Here are our favorite preseason props that pop.

Bryce Young: Total Regular-Season Passing Yards OVER 3175.5

It's hard to hype a player who finished close to the bottom in nearly every passing stat last year. For bettors, however, that means up is the only way to go.

Every aspect of Young's surroundings has improved heading into 2024. Carolina bolstered its offensive line with two signings, adding Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The team also gifted Young two playmakers, acquiring a true X receiver in Diontae Johnson and drafting the speedy Xavier Legette (4.39) in the first round. The most notable investment in Young's potential, however, was the hiring of head coach Dave Canales. Lauded as a "quarterback whisperer" because of his success turning around the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, Canales could be key to unlocking Young's potential.

These are big changes. But they need to yield only a small amount of production in order to hit the over based on last year's total (2,877 passing yards). Young showed in college that he was an ace processor. Confidence and comfort in Canales' scheme should bring that out in the second-year signal-caller. I expect him to post at least 3,500 passing yards (and significantly boost his 5.5 yards per attempt) in 2024.

Chris Godwin: Total Regular-Season Receiving Yards OVER 850.5

Chris Godwin's recent issue has been finding the end zone, not racking up receiving yards. The 28-year-old has gone over 1,000 yards in four of his past five campaigns. Godwin proved he didn't need Tom Brady to produce, leading the Bucs' receiving corps in catches (83) while regularly thriving after the catch (385 yards after catch, WR17).

With new offensive coordinator Liam Coen (a Sean McVay acolyte) at the helm, Godwin figures to move inside more frequently. While that means a potential dip in yards per route run, it also figures to yield an uptick in efficiency. The slot is where Godwin does his best work. In fact, the vet's most productive efforts have come when he has managed a slot share percentage above 55% (2020, 2021, 2022). Assuming he stays healthy (he managed a full 17-game slate in 2023), Godwin figures to be in line for another season of 900-plus receiving yards.

Alvin Kamara: Total Regular-Season Rushing Yards OVER 650.5

Kamara has managed an opportunity share above 70% for three straight seasons. While his efficiency as a rusher has declined over the years, he remains the undisputed RB1 in the Saints' offense. There's no reason to believe he won't register another 14 carries per contest (an average he has cleared every year since 2021), particularly given Kendre Miller's injury woes and Jamaal Williams' lack of versatility.

Furthermore, Kamara has recorded at least 690 rushing yards in each campaign of his seven-year career, including two efforts in which he was active for only 13 games. Noting an expected uptick in tempo via new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme, Kamara figures to rush for upward of 800 yards. He's being overlooked in betting and fantasy circles.

Jake Ferguson: Total Regular-Season Receiving Yards OVER 675.5

Ferguson might not have elite measurables, but his situation is top notch. Filling the void left by Dalton Schultz, Ferguson emerged as Dak Prescott's second-favorite target, logging a 71-761-5 regular-season stat line in 2023. He also demonstrated a surprising ceiling during the playoffs, converting 10 of 12 balls for 93 yards and three scores in the Cowboys' wild-card loss to the Packers.

With zero notable pass-catchers added (and Brandin Cooks entering his age 31 season), the Wisconsin product should feast again in 2024. Projected to draw 90-plus looks, Ferguson figures to record at least 70 grabs. Even at 10 yards per reception, the third-year tight end should post 700 receiving yards with ease.