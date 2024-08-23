Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk react to Marvin Harrison Jr.'s claim that he's the best ever Ohio State WR and discuss his future in the NFL. (1:40)

The wait is nearly over. Football season is almost here. The Baltimore Ravens and back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs get things started Thursday, Sept. 5 from Arrowhead, and Week 1 concludes with the New York Jets visiting the Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+).

It also means fantasy football drafts are likely wrapped up and leagues are ready to get going. Oh, and did we mention the NFL is also pretty popular among the betting community?

It's a good time to check out odds (if you haven't already), and we've got you covered with everything from over/unders on regular-season win totals to Super Bowl odds. And our group of experts will offer some of their favorite picks as well -- and maybe a prop or two.

The 49ers took the division last year and made it to the Super Bowl, where they lost 25-22 to the Chiefs. The Niners are the prohibitive favorite to repeat as NFC West champs at -200 and trail only the Chiefs in Super Bowl odds (6-1).

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a wild-card berth and first-round playoff exit and are next in line at +350. The Seattle Seahawks (+750) and Arizona Cardinals (13-1) round out the division.

Here are all the odds for the NFC West teams and our thoughts on potential wagers.

2024 schedules/lines: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Cardinals

2023: 49ers (12-5), Rams (10-7), Seahawks (9-8), Cardinals (4-13)

Did you know?

According to ESPN Analytics, the 49ers have a 68% chance to repeat as NFC West champions, which would be their third consecutive division title. It would be the first time the NFC West had a three-peat champion since the Seahawks won four consecutive titles from 2004-07. The Chiefs are the only team with a higher chance to win their division according at 74%.

No team in the past five seasons that lost the Super Bowl has reached the big game the year after, including the 6-10 49ers team in 2020 that failed qualify for the playoffs.

Puka Nacua filled the void of Cooper Kupp's absence last season and set the NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486).

The Seahawks will be trying to avoid missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, something they haven't done since 2008-09.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will try to become only the second Cardinals receiver to record 1,000 receiving yards in his first season (Anquan Boldin in 2003), and no Cardinal has reached double-digit receiving touchdowns in his first season.

Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards at 5-1, and he has the highest passing yards prop in the NFL. Mahomes is also the 6-1 favorite to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns, followed by Dak Prescott (+750), Brock Purdy (10-1), C.J. Stroud (10-1) and Joe Burrow (10-1).

Staff bets

49ers UNDER 11.5 wins (-145)

The Niners were one of the healthiest teams in the NFL last season, a wonderful trait that is almost impossible to replicate. And when a team's health starts to deteriorate, you can expect its wins to regress as well. Take note that San Francisco will play eight of its 17 regular-season contests against teams that will possess a rest advantage. The 49ers' offensive line has question marks, outside of left tackle Trent Williams, and the defense will take its marching orders from a fourth different coordinator in five years. Don't be shocked if this outfit misses the playoffs entirely. -- Joe Fortenbaugh