Alabama vs. Wisconsin betting: Lean toward the under?

Out of Pocket's Alyssa Lang says the Tide's self-inflicted wounds raise concerns while Randall Cobb insists the worries are overrated and they'll be just fine against Wisconsin. (1:57)

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide head to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a nonconference matchup. The SEC-Big Ten showdown is part of a Week 3 college football slate that features multiple Top 25 road tests.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) enter Saturday off a 42-16 win over South Florida. Alabama is 19-1 over its past 20 September games and are currently 16-point road favorites at ESPN BET. The Badgers (2-0) defeated South Dakota 27-13 in Week 2 and have won five of their past seven September games.

The total was 51.5 earlier in the week and is now set at 50.5 points, but with a game showcasing two stout defenses, will the each school's offense get an opportunity to break out?

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Spread: Alabama (-16)

Moneyline: Alabama (-800), Wisconsin (+550)

Over/Under: 50.5

First-half spread: Alabama -8.5, Wisconsin +8.5

First-half moneyline: Alabama (-450), Wisconsin (+300)

Jalen Milroe accounted for five touchdowns in Alabama's season-opening win over Western Kentucky. Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Sports

Pamela Maldonado's pick of the game: Under 50.5