Early 2024 Heisman Trophy and CFP bets: Ewers the favorite

We're only a couple weeks into the season, but it's never too early to track the race for the Heisman Trophy and to look at which programs have what it takes to win the National Championship.

Here's a look at the colleges and players shining the brightest after Week 2 and their intriguing current odds to claim college football's most prestigious honors.

Ewers has emerged as the betting favorite after a strong start to the season, marking the first time he's been the outright favorite since odds were posted in February. As the quarterback of a talented Longhorns team that's a legitimate national championship contender, Ewers benefits from the spotlight on Texas.

In a high-profile matchup against No. 10 Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Ewers delivered a standout performance, completing 24 of 36 passes (66.7%) for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns with no turnovers. This showing in a big game against a ranked opponent on the road significantly boosts his Heisman credentials. He'll have additional chances at signature wins when Texas faces Oklahoma and Georgia in back-to-back weeks, as well as Texas A&M to close the season.

Iamaleava is a highly touted quarterback with exceptional physical tools. In his first start against Chattanooga, he set a program record for most passing yards in a half (314), helping put him in the Heisman conversation. As a dual-threat quarterback, Iamaleava brings effectiveness both through the air and on the ground. If he continues to improve and put up strong numbers against SEC competition, his Heisman case will only grow stronger.

Ashton Jeanty leads the country with 459 rushing yards after Week 2. AP Photo/Lydia Ely

Further down the betting board, Jeanty burst onto the national scene with a remarkable start to the season. In Week 1 against Georgia Southern, the 5-foot-9 junior put up staggering numbers: 267 rushing yards on 20 carries, six rushing touchdowns (setting both a school and Mountain West Conference record), and an impressive 13.4 yards per carry average. He followed this up in Week 2 against No. 7 Oregon with another stellar performance, rushing for 192 yards on 25 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

Jeanty's accumulated 459 rushing yards and nine touchdowns put him on pace for potentially record-breaking season totals. His performances have garnered national recognition, with Robert Griffin III naming Jeanty his No. 1 Heisman Trophy front-runner after Week 1. He faces significant challenges as a Group of 5 player, however, as the last G5 Heisman winner was in 1963 (Roger Staubach, Navy).

National championship picks

After Week 2 of the college football season, here are my top two teams to win the national championship:

Georgia remains the top contender, having won two national titles in the past three years. This season, the Bulldogs have yet to concede a touchdown on defense through two games, and quarterback Carson Beck looks in total control of the offense. Their combination of elite talent, coaching and recent championship pedigree keep them as the team to beat.

The Longhorns made a huge statement with a 31-12 road win over defending national champion Michigan. Quarterback Quinn Ewers impressed, and the Longhorns showed they can dominate on both sides of the ball against top competition. This win vaults Texas into the top tier of title contenders. Its game against Georgia next month will be a crucial test of its championship readiness.

A long shot to consider

Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers currently have +105 odds to make the College Football Playoff at ESPN BET. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Tennessee has impressed in its first two games, including a dominant 51-10 win over NC State in Week 2. ESPN's FPI gives the Volunteers a 66% chance to make the playoff after Week 2. Tennessee's offense looks potent with Iamaleava at quarterback and a defense that has shown significant improvement.

While the Volunteers face tough games against Georgia and Alabama, they have a relatively favorable schedule overall. If they can win one or both of those matchups and take care of business in their other games, they could very well find themselves in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Even if they don't win the SEC, a strong season could see them qualify as one of the at-large teams.

While Tennessee's +115 odds to make the College Football Playoff offer some value, betting on it as the underdog against Georgia and Alabama in individual games might present better value and flexibility. These games would likely have higher odds (potentially +200 or higher).

If Tennessee manages to dominate in back-to-back road games against Oklahoma and Arkansas, its odds to make the College Football Playoff could shift dramatically. It's important to note, however, that the Vols have yet to be truly tested against top-tier competition.