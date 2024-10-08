Open Extended Reactions

Following the first game between the Sabres and Devils in Europe, the launch of the 2024-25 campaign on North American soil looms forthwith. With a view to season-long expectations from teams and, more pointedly, individual players, here are 10 attractive top ESPNBET prop wagers to consider.



Alex Ovechkin regular season total goals: Over 29.5 (Even)

Maybe he doesn't pot 42 to beat Gretzky's record before mid-April -- and a good gaggle of pundits believe he will -- but 30? Even after last year's confoundingly slow start, the game's greatest scorer still eked out 31. In fact, the only time Ovechkin hasn't amassed at least 30 was when he played 45 games during the NHL's Covid-shortened 2020-21 campaign. And he still managed 24 that season.

David Pastrnak to score 50-plus regular season goals (-115)

More Patrice Bergeron-esque than others who swung through the position last year, Elias Lindholm is an upgrade as the Bruins' new No. 1 center. One that should suffice in helping to boost the elite scorer past the 50 plateau once more. Comfortably.

Kirill Kaprizov to score 50-plus regular season goals (+185)

He's fit, he's jazzed, and he's looking to sign a mega-money long-term extension with the Wild next summer. After scoring 47 goals three seasons ago, 40 in only 67 games in 2022-23, and 46 in 75 this past year, Kaprizov -- in his 27-year-old prime -- is guaranteed to at least flirt with the 50-mark in a full, healthy campaign. For the number, I like his chances of busting through.

Jake Guentzel to score 40-plus regular season goals (+250)

On a top line and power play with Nikita Kucherov, the 30-year-old sports an excellent shot at again scoring 40, as he has on two other occasions in his career. It also doesn't hurt that Guentzel should feel extra incentivized at proving he was worth signing while the Lightning decided to move on from beloved captain Steven Stamkos.

Tyler Bertuzzi to score 20-plus regular season goals (-155)

If he plays at least 70 games, and most often on a top line and power play with Connor Bedard as anticipated, it's hard to see how this doesn't happen. Considering it took Bertuzzi seemingly forever to get warmed up with the Maple Leafs this past season, and he still managed to score 21.

Head-to-Head: Sidney Crosby to score more regular season goals than Brock Nelson (-115)

Here's the opportunity to side with a player who has averaged 0.47 goals throughout his regular-season career -- including 42 just this past season -- versus one who has paced out at 0.33/contest. No question, the Islanders' second-line center is a key cog in the Islanders' lineup, but he isn't an enduring scoring superstar who hasn't shown any hint of slowing down.

Head-to-Head: J.T. Miller to have more regular season points than William Nylander (Even)

Whether he slides in at wing or at center, Nylander is pegged to skate on the Leafs' second line this campaign. Not with Auston Matthews. That's why I'm favoring the Vancouver forward who averaged 1.17 points/game his past three seasons.

Head-to-Head: Cale Makar to earn more regular season points than Evan Bouchard (-145)

Cale Makar had 90 points in 77 games last season. Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Edmonton defender doubled his points total to 82 this past campaign from 40 in 2022-23. Impressive stuff indeed. But Makar has averaged 1.13 three seasons running. The largest concern is whether the early Norris favorite can remain healthy. If he competes in 77 contests again, another 90 points haul is within reach.

Darcy Kuemper regular season wins: Over 25.5 (-115)

Thrilled to be traded back to Los Angeles, and reunited with (now) Director of Goaltending Bill Ranford, Kuemper is endeavouring to put last year's lackluster showing in Washington behind him. Unless L.A. fails to win 40, the club's No. 1 should easily come away with more than 26 personal victories. Even without Drew Doughty -- a significant loss, no question -- the Kings remain defensively solid. That the club plays in a weaker Pacific division also helps.

Charlie Lindgren regular season wins: Under 24.5 (-115)

After asking for a trade out of Vegas, and entering the final season of his current contract, Logan Thompson isn't going to sit back and let Lindgren own the starter's gig without a fight. Plus, the Capitals won't win 40 total again if they float anything near another ugly -37 goal differential.