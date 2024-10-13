2024 MLB championship series round betting guide: Props, picks, futures

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB championship series round is here, with a pair of best-of-seven showdowns ready to get going. In both series, Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 (those last two games, if necessary) will take place at the home stadium of the better-seeded team.

Check back every day to see the latest odds for each game as well as a few betting tips on some of the prop bets available to be made on each contest.

For more on the MLB playoffs, check out each team's odds to win the World Series here.

All odds accurate as of publish time. For more, go to ESPN BET.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Series line: Mets (+150), Dodgers (-180)

Series result: Mets sweep (+2500), Mets in 5 (+750), Mets in 6 (+550), Mets in 7 (+600)

Series result: Dodgers sweep (+900), Dodgers in 5 (+500), Dodgers in 6 (+380), Dodgers in 7 (+380)

Zola's series picks

I don't believe in momentum, but I do believe teams can get in a collective groove and elevate their game. Even with Yoshinobu Yamamoto throwing five scoreless innings last night, the Mets pitching is currently better than the Dodgers. That's enough for me to pick the underdog Mets to win this series (+150).

Furthermore, with the way the pitching lines up, Yamamoto is only going to appear in one game. I'll give another win to the Dodgers and call for the Mets to defeat the Dodgers in six games (+550).

Game 1: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 8:15 p.m, (FOX)

Game 1 run line: Mets +1.5 (-160), Dodgers -1.5 (+135)

Game 1 money line: Mets +135, Dodgers -160

Game 1 O/U: 8.5 runs, O (+105)/U (-125)

Zola's picks

One of the conundrums with playoff betting is balancing individual game wagers with overall series expectations. While my call is for the Mets to win and hedging is a viable approach, it's too early for that. I need to decide if this is one of the games where the Dodgers come out on top. I see it as a coin flip, which points to backing the underdog. Give me the Mets and the money line.

It's been a rough stretch with player props, so I'm going with my bread and butter, taking Francisco Lindor and over 2.5 total hits + runs + RBI.

Game 2: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 14, 4:08 p.m., (FOX)

Game 3: Citi Field, New York, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8:08 p.m., (FS1)

Game 4: Citi Field, New York, Thursday, Oct. 17, TBD, (FOX/FS1)

*Game 5: Citi Field, New York, Friday, Oct. 18, TBD, (FOX/FS1)

*Game 6: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 20, TBD, (FOX/FS1)

*Game 7: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 21, TBD, (FOX/FS1)

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

Series line: Guardians (+160), Yankees (-190)

Series result: Guardians sweep (+2500), Guardians in 5 (+800), Guardians in 6 (+600), Guardians in 7 (+600)

Series result: Yankees sweep (+800), Yankees in 5 (+475), Yankees in 6 (+360), Yankees in 7 (+380)

Zola's series pick: Gerrit Cole's performance in the series-clinching Game 4 in Kansas City tips me towards a subway World Series with the Yankees taking the ALDS. That said, the Guardians aren't going down easy, so I'm hedging my pick of Yankees to win in seven games (+380), with the series needing a Game 7 (+200).

Game 1: Yankee Stadium, New York, Monday, Oct. 14, 7:38 p.m., (TBS/truTV/Max)

Game 1 run line: Guardians +1.5 (-155), Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Game 1 money line: Guardians +140, Yankees -165

Game 1 O/U: 7.5 runs, O (-105)/U (-115)

Game 2: Yankee Stadium, New York, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7:38 p.m., (TBS/truTV/Max)

Game 3: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Thursday, Oct. 17, TBD, (TBS)

Game 4: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 18, TBD, (TBS)

*Game 5: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Saturday, Oct. 19, TBD, (TBS)

*Game 6: Yankee Stadium, New York, Monday, Oct. 21, TBD, (TBS)

*Game 7: Yankee Stadium, New York, Tuesday, Oct. 22, TBD, (TBS)