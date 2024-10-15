Who to look out for on the waiver wire in Week 7 (1:33)

The NFL is a "next man up" league and, by extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide if you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

We saw plenty of injuries across the league in Week 6, and fantasy managers of Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. were left reeling after he exited in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion.

Harrison suffered the injury when his head collided with the upper leg of lineman Isaiah McDuffie. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. It's worth noting that fellow rookie New York Giants WR Malik Nabers has missed his team's last two games after suffering an in-game concussion.

Following Harrison's departure, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson (rostered in just 14.2% of ESPN leagues) stepped up for the Cardinals. Wilson is the player whom fantasy managers should look to grab. He's had six-plus targets in three of his last four games and has scored double-digit fantasy points in all of those games. While the Cardinals' offense hasn't been as explosive as expected, Wilson could thrive if things start to turn around.

Now, let's dive into this week's waiver wire, starting with a group of wide receivers who can help you manage Harrison's potential absence.

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (19.7%): Tucker has an opportunity to step up as the Raiders' No. 2 WR behind Jakobi Meyers following the trade of Davante Adams to the New York Jets. The third-year receiver is now well positioned for a larger role as Las Vegas evaluates its long-term options at the position. Over the last three weeks, with Adams out, Tucker has led the Raiders in routes run. However, he ranks third in targets during that span behind TE Brock Bowers and Meyers.

It's worth noting that in the two games this year where Tucker scored 15-plus fantasy points, he also had six-plus targets. If you need help at wide receiver, you should consider adding him to your bench. The Raiders face a Los Angeles Rams defense in Week 7 that allows 14.6 yards per WR reception, highest in the league.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (49.1% rostered): Watching Downs catch passes from Joe Flacco is a thrill. He's had nine-plus targets and scored at least 16 fantasy points in three straight games. The Colts have settled into a receiver rotation that centers around Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Downs, who primarily works from the slot. This gives me hope that when Anthony Richardson returns under center, Downs will remain a key part of the Colts' passing game. In Week 7, Indianapolis faces the Miami Dolphins, making Downs a solid flex option.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs (17.8%): I was expecting Smith-Schuster's roster percentage to be higher. The Chiefs are coming out of their Week 6 bye, so let me give you a quick refresher. Back in Week 5, Smith-Schuster led the Chiefs' wide receivers with eight targets and scored 20 fantasy points against the New Orleans Saints. Now, with Rashee Rice out, Smith-Schuster's role is even more crucial. It's interesting to note that he, Justin Watson and Xavier Worthy all played on a similar number of snaps and ran about the same number of routes in that game. Looking ahead to Week 7, Smith-Schuster is set to be busy against the San Francisco 49ers.

Romeo Doubs (29.6%) and Christian Watson (44.6%), Green Bay Packers: Doubs was suspended for Week 5's game against the Rams after skipping practice, but he didn't waste any time making an impact upon his return in Week 6 against the Cardinals. Despite only seeing four targets, Doubs racked up an impressive 19.9 fantasy points and led all Packers receivers in both offensive snaps and routes run. Watson also had a solid outing, finishing with four targets and 15.8 fantasy points.

Green Bay's offense is looking strong, ranking fourth in total yards per game and tied for eighth in points scored. However, the team did face a setback when Dontayvion Wicks suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Doubs and Watson primarily operate as outside receivers, with Jayden Reed in the slot, and all three should be busy in Week 7 against the Houston Texans. This matchup is shaping up to be a high-scoring affair, making them valuable waiver additions.

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (28.9%): Legette has scored 11-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, which is impressive given that he's had only 15 targets during that stretch. He did deal with a shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Bears, but I'd love to see him get more offensive snaps. Despite that, he's been productive this season and, with Adam Thielen now on IR, Legette should see even more targets. In Week 7, he faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the 10th-most WR fantasy points per game.

DeMario Douglas (21.1%) and Kayshon Boutte (0.1%), New England Patriots: Douglas had a standout performance with nine targets and a season-high 21.2 fantasy points when Maye was under center against the Texans in Week 6. He's also had at least six receptions in three of his last four games. On the other hand, Boutte finished with three targets and 14.9 fantasy points.

To really understand their potential moving forward, we need to dive deeper into the Patriots' WR room. Douglas has primarily played in 11-personnel from the slot, while Boutte has mainly worked on the outside. In Week 7, the Patriots face the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose defense has allowed the most WR fantasy points per game this season.

With bye weeks looming, Douglas and Boutte could both be valuable assets for fantasy managers looking to bolster their bench.

Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (50.1%): Williams is the first rookie quarterback who was selected first overall (in the Common Draft era) to win four out of his first six starts. He deserves to be rostered in more fantasy leagues. Williams has now scored 17-plus fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two games with at least 23 points. Looking ahead, Williams and the Bears will face the Commanders in Week 8 after their bye. Washington's defense is allowing the seventh-most QB fantasy points per game. If you're in need of a QB1, then Williams should be your top priority on the waiver wire.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (46.4%): It's also surprising that Goff's roster percentage isn't higher. He has scored 25-plus fantasy points in two straight games and has three excellent playmakers to throw to: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams. With more bye weeks approaching, now is the perfect time to claim Goff. The Lions will face the Jaguars in Week 11 and the Colts in Week 12, both of which rank in the top five for most QB fantasy points allowed.

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (45.4%): Darnold struggled the last time we saw him (against the New York Jets in Week 5), finishing with just 4.2 fantasy points. However, he had a solid run before that, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in three out of his four previous games. Remember, "bye week Armageddon" will come in Weeks 12 and 14. If you have the roster space, it's wise to stash Darnold now. He's got favorable matchups coming up from Weeks 7-10 against the Lions, Rams, Colts and Jaguars. Also, he has Justin Jefferson as his No. 1 receiver, which only boosts his fantasy potential.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (36.3%): The Chargers lean heavily on the running game, ranking in the top 10 for rushing attempts per game. However, Herbert showed his potential in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, throwing a season-high 34 passing attempts for 237 yards. If you're in a superflex league and need a streamer, don't overlook Herbert. The Chargers are set to face the Cardinals in Week 7, and Arizona's secondary just allowed 25.6 fantasy points to Packers QB Jordan Love.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (3.8%): Maye made quite an impression in his first career start against the Texans, scoring 19.5 fantasy points. It was a refreshing change, especially considering Jacoby Brissett had averaged a mere 7.4 fantasy points per game. While New England's offensive line ranks last in pass-block win-rate, Maye's mobility gives him a significant edge over Brissett. He's definitely worth picking up as a QB2 in superflex formats. Next up, he faces a Jaguars defense that recently allowed 28.6 fantasy points to Williams and 26.5 points to Flacco back in Week 5.

Running backs

The Giants offense may be struggling, but don't blame Tyrone Tracy Jr. for that. Getty Images

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (45.1%): Tracy had a standout game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He recorded a season-high 23 touches and scored 22.7 fantasy points while Devin Singletary was out due to a groin injury. Tracy saw an increase in early-down snaps and was notably more active on third downs. This versatility highlights his potential as a reliable three-down back.

Even when Singletary returns, Tracy should still hold standalone fantasy value. Also, there's a strong chance he could lead the Giants' committee moving forward. If Tracy is available in your league, you should pick him up. He has a favorable matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 7.

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars (44.1%): Travis Etienne Jr. has been limited in practice over the past two weeks due to a shoulder injury, and now he's week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6. Bigsby had seven touches and 2.4 fantasy points against the Bears, while D'Ernest Johnson had eight touches and 6.4 points, playing on more snaps than Bigsby. However, this was largely due to game script since the Jaguars were trailing.

Bigsby has primarily been an early-down back over the past two seasons, while Johnson has played more on third downs. Bigsby would lead the committee if Etienne misses time, making him a top priority in fantasy leagues. He also has standalone value and could take the lead in the committee even if Etienne is healthy.

Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots (43.2%): Gibson had a decent outing in Week 6, finishing with 16 touches and 7.3 fantasy points against the Texans. Even though Rhamondre Stevenson was out due to a foot injury, the Patriots' backfield operated as a committee with Gibson and JaMycal Hasty sharing the workload. Gibson stepped into Stevenson's role, and the offense looked much more dynamic with Maye under center. He's worth adding off the wire, regardless of Stevenson's status for Week 7. The Patriots are up against the Jaguars, who have allowed the fourth-most RB fantasy points per game this season.

Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings (33.4%): Aaron Jones' health is a key storyline for the Vikings coming out of their bye week. Coach Kevin O'Connell mentioned that Jones is recovering from a hip injury and is currently week-to-week. Prior to his injury in Week 5 against the Jets, Jones had scored 18-plus fantasy points in three of his previous four games.

Now, Chandler will need to step up and fill the void left by Jones. In fantasy football, it's always better to be proactive than reactive. With NFL teams relying more on the run this season, adding Chandler makes sense -- especially since there's a chance Jones will miss Week 7's game against the Lions.

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders (35.6%): The Raiders' backfield isn't exactly a fantasy gold mine, as they currently rank 31st in rushing yards per game and 30th in yards per attempt. However, with Zamir White missing the last two games with a groin injury, Mattison has stepped up. He's racked up 17 touches and scored double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games. It's also worth noting that Ameer Abdullah has had just 15 total touches over the past two weeks.

The bigger question looming is how the committee will look once White returns. Will it remain a two-man or a three-man rotation? Fantasy managers need to keep this in mind. That said, Mattison has been the most productive running back for the Raiders this season and deserves to be rostered.

Quick hits

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (43.0%): Allgeier finished with 19 touches and 19.8 fantasy points in the Falcons' huge win over the Panthers. Atlanta is committed to a split backfield, which gives Allgeier flex appeal in certain matchups.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (2.2%): Vidal made his debut against the Raiders in Week 6 following Gus Edwards' placement on IR. The rookie finished with six touches and an impressive 13.1 fantasy points. J.K. Dobbins finished with 27 touches and 18.2 fantasy points. If Dobbins were to miss any time in the future, the rookie will be crucial in filling that void, especially with Edwards sidelined.

Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1.0%): Tucker had 17 touches and racked up a whopping 34.2 fantasy points in the Buccaneers' blowout win. While Bucky Irving is still the back to roster in Tampa Bay, Rachaad White's toe injury could change things. Tucker's role will depend on White's availability moving forward.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (0.9%): He should be stashed in all formats, especially since Jordan Mason is dealing with an AC joint sprain suffered against the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday night. Mason has averaged 20.3 touches per game this season.

Tight ends

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (24.0%): Otton might play in an offense where Mike Evans and Chris Godwin dominate the targets, but he has quietly carved out a role for himself. He has seen six-plus targets in three of the past four games and scored nine-plus fantasy points in those same three games. This week, he has a great matchup against a Baltimore Ravens defense that's giving up the fourth-most TE fantasy points.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (18.3%): I promise this is the last Patriots player I'll mention. But it goes to show how much of a boost Maye brings to New England's offense. Henry leads the team in routes run this season and has been productive when he gets the ball. In fact, he has scored 13.1-plus fantasy points in each game in which he's had at least five targets. Expect him to stay busy against the Jaguars' defense in Week 7.