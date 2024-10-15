Fantasy football rookie watch: Ray Davis shines on Monday night

Open Extended Reactions

Monday night saw Ray Davis of the Buffalo Bills gain 152 yards (rushing and receiving combined) against the New York Jets as he filled in for the injured James Cook. His success could lead to more work down the road, even if Cook is able to return to action quickly.

Elsewhere, the performances of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (28.6), Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (20.9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (18.5) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 6 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.

So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?

Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams tossed four touchdowns in the convincing win over the Jaguars in London. Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Top performers

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (50.1% rostered, 19.4% started)

Williams had his best fantasy game of the season to date in Week 5 against the Panthers, racking up 23.5 points. He then followed it up with a season-high 28.6 fantasy points against the Jaguars in London. What stands out is how well he's performing under pressure and on passes of 15-plus air yards in recent games -- areas where he struggled earlier in the season. Williams has now scored 17 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he's firmly on the QB1 radar as the Bears head into their Week 8 matchup against the Commanders after the bye. That showdown with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels could be a must-watch game, so get your popcorn ready.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (97.7% rostered, 84.3% started)

Daniels delivered another impressive performance against the Ravens, putting up 20.9 fantasy points. He has scored 20 or more points in five of six games this season, captivating fantasy managers with his dynamic play style. Heading into Sunday's game, Daniels had completed 75% of his passes against the blitz, with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and seven sacks taken. He also has completed 68% of his passes under duress this season, and that success continued against the Ravens. Daniels' poise in the pocket, his ability to move defenders with his eyes and his quick processing before delivering the football are mesmerizing to watch. With his strong play, he's a must-start, high-end QB1 against the Panthers in Week 7.

Keep 'em rostered

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (10.3% rostered, 4.1% started)

Nix has scored 19.0 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games. On Sunday against the Chargers, he set a season high with 61 rushing yards. However, there are reasons for concern. While Nix finished strong with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, his rough start can't be overlooked. The Broncos' offense struggled, and Nix had very little impact during the first three quarters. Garbage time made his stat line look better than it really was, which has been a recurring trend for him this season. Hopefully, head coach Sean Payton will devise a game plan to help Nix start games faster. With no bye week until Week 14, now is a great time to stash Nix in deeper superflex formats if you need a third QB.

Others to watch

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (3.8% rostered)

Maye impressed in his first career start against the Texans, scoring 19.5 fantasy points. Heading into that game, the Patriots ranked dead last in passing yards per game and were second worst in points per game. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett has averaged a dismal 7.4 fantasy points per game this season. Maye became the first Patriots quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns in his debut since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. Even though New England's offensive line ranks last in pass block win rate, Maye's mobility gives him an edge over Brissett. He's worth picking up in superflex formats as a QB2. Next up, he faces a Jaguars defense that just gave up 28.6 fantasy points to Caleb Williams and 26.5 points to Joe Flacco back in Week 5.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.7% rostered)

For Penix to see the field, Kirk Cousins would have to either underperform or get injured. The offseason union of Cousins and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is coming together nicely for the Falcons, thanks to playmakers like Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts. If Penix were thrust into the starting lineup, he'd be well-positioned for success. The Falcons face the Seahawks at home in Week 7.

Running backs

Top performers

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (57.4% rostered, 20.2% started)

Bucky Irving was one of the lone bright spots among rookie running backs in Week 6. Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Irving delivered a strong performance as the Buccaneers' lead back in their blowout win over the Saints, stepping up with Rachaad White ruled out with a foot injury. He finished with 16 touches and 18.5 fantasy points, setting career highs in both rushing attempts and total yards. While Sean Tucker outscored him in fantasy with 34.2 points on 17 touches, the two played a similar number of snaps. Irving remains the Buccaneers back to roster and should see plenty of action in their committee in Week 7 against the Ravens. White's status will determine if Irving lands on the RB2 or flex radar.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (44.7% rostered, 30.8% started)

Devin Singletary missed his second straight game due to a groin injury, and Tracy stepped up in a big way. The rookie recorded a season-high 23 touches, scoring 22.7 fantasy points. He also played on more early-down snaps and, importantly, saw more third-down action. Tracy excelled as a receiver out of the backfield, proving he can be a reliable three-down back. Even when Singletary returns, Tracy has earned a role in this backfield. In my opinion, a 50-50 split between him and Singletary should be the minimum. Tracy should be added in all leagues. The Giants face an Eagles defense in Week 7 that ranks inside the top 10 in rushing yards per game allowed to running backs.

Keep 'em rostered

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (13.7% rostered, 0.8% started)

In Week 5 against the Saints, Kareem Hunt dominated the Chiefs' backfield with 28 touches. In contrast, Steele managed just five rushing attempts and played fewer snaps than both Hunt and Samaje Perine. Now, with the Chiefs on their Week 6 bye, keep an eye on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who could be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list for their Week 7 matchup against the 49ers. Given the backfield situation, Steele should be dropped in most leagues.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (38.1% rostered, 9.9% started)

Allen has had a limited role in two straight games. On Monday night against the Bills, he had just three rushing attempts for eight yards, while Breece Hall dominated with 23 touches and 21.9 fantasy points. Unfortunately, Allen doesn't have much standalone value at the moment. The Jets also prefer using Hall as a receiver out of the backfield, which further limits Allen's fantasy ceiling, especially when they're trailing. He's still worth rostering and keeping on your bench, but Allen doesn't belong in your starting lineup right now.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (20.1% rostered)

James Conner has seen 19 or more touches and scored 14+ fantasy points in four of six games this season. Unfortunately, Sunday's blowout loss to the Packers wasn't one of those games. Benson, drafted as Conner's potential replacement due to their similar skill sets, became more involved in the second half. He broke off a 20-yard run and finished with 26 yards on five carries. However, his fumble led to more snaps for Emari Demercado in passing situations. While Benson's playing time was limited, he's still worth stashing or keeping on your watch list. If Conner misses time, Benson could become fantasy relevant.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (59.7% rostered)

Brooks started the season on the PUP list and became eligible to return in Week 5, but the Panthers haven't cleared him to practice yet. However, ESPN's David Newton reported last Friday that Brooks might return to practice next week. While the Panthers' backfield currently looks strong with Chuba Hubbard leading the way -- he has had 17 or more touches and scored over 17 fantasy points in four consecutive games -- Brooks is talented enough to create a timeshare. Because of this potential, Brooks should be rostered in all leagues. It's wise to take a wait-and-see approach until his role becomes clearer.

Others to watch

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (44.9% rostered)

Wright has the second-most rushing yards on the Dolphins (139), trailing only De'Von Achane (183). Wright is also averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The rookie won't hold fantasy relevance unless Achane or Raheem Mostert misses time. The Dolphins face the Colts in Week 7 after their bye, and Indianapolis is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs (entering Week 6). Wright is worth stashing, but his Week 7 value depends on whether Achane clears the league's concussion protocol.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (17.4% rostered)

The Rams' backfield centers around Kyren Williams, who has recorded 20 or more touches in four of five games this season. Los Angeles has an offensive line that ranks eighth in run block win rate. Corum's fantasy relevance really depends on Williams' availability, so be sure to keep the rookie on your watch list.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (8.6% rostered)

The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve in mid-September due to an ankle injury. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with injuries all season. To add some depth, Green Bay promoted Chris Brooks from the practice squad. Lloyd is expected to return in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, but for now, Emanuel Wilson has stepped up as the No. 2 back. Starter Josh Jacobs has been relied upon heavily, handling 18 or more touches in four of the six games this season. So, for now, keep Lloyd on your watch list rather than on your fantasy roster.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (10.2% rostered, 4.2% started)

James Cook was dealing with a toe injury prior to the Bills' Monday night game against the Jets and was ruled out. That gave Davis a chance to shine. He finished with 23 touches and scored 18.2 fantasy points. Davis was effective as both a runner and receiver, racking up 152 total yards -- the most by any Bills rookie since Sammy Watkins in 2014. He also led the backfield in both snaps and touches. Davis is a must-add on the waiver wire because Cook could miss another game. Even when Cook returns, Davis could see more touches in the Bills backfield.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (0.9% rostered)

Jordan Mason suffered an AC joint sprain against the Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" and is considered day-to-day. He tried to play through the injury but got only one rushing attempt in the second half before the 49ers leaned on Guerendo. San Francisco rushed for 228 yards, its fourth most in a game under head coach Kyle Shanahan since 2017, and the most since 2019. Guerendo finished with 10 carries for 99 yards. He should be stashed in all formats.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (2.2% rostered)

After being inactive for the Chargers' games this season due to the coach's decision, Vidal made his debut on Sunday against the Raiders following Gus Edwards' placement on injured reserve. He finished the game with six touches and an impressive 13.1 fantasy points. The Chargers rank in the top half of the league for rushing attempts per game, supported by an offensive line with the 11th-best run block win rate. J.K. Dobbins had a solid performance as well, racking up 27 touches and 18.2 fantasy points. Looking ahead, the Chargers will face the Cardinals in Week 7, a team that allowed 179 rushing yards to the Packers in Week 6. Given Vidal's encouraging debut, he should be stashed in all formats. If Dobbins misses time, the rookie will be crucial in filling that void, especially with Edwards still sidelined.

Wide receivers

Top performers

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (86.4% rostered, 52.9% started)

Thomas was on fire, scoring 22 or more fantasy points in his two previous games against the Texans and Colts. However, he scored a season-low 5.7 points against the Bears on Sunday. That's the bad news. The good news? There's still plenty to be optimistic about. Thomas has seen eight or more targets in three of his past four games. Also, the only Jaguars player to run more routes over the past four games is Gabe Davis. Despite the quiet outing, the rookie remains Jacksonville's most talented receiver with the athleticism to produce elite fantasy numbers. He's still a WR2 and should bounce back in Week 5, especially if Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez shadows Christian Kirk.

Keep 'em rostered

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (99.2% rostered, 89.6% started)

The Cardinals were blown out by the Packers and were playing from behind for most of the game. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when Harrison left the game with a concussion in the second quarter after colliding with a Packers linebacker. He saw only two targets and recorded zero receptions before exiting. Now, the big question is whether he will clear the league's concussion protocol in time for the Cardinals' Week 7 matchup against the Chargers. Fantasy managers should hold on to Harrison for now, but it's wise to have a backup plan in case he's ruled out. Don't worry; I'll provide some options to consider in Monday's waiver wire column. Don't overlook undrafted rookie Xavier Weaver, who played the second-most snaps and ran the second-most routes among Cardinals receivers. Keep him on your watch list.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants (98.5% rostered)

Nabers is still in the league's concussion protocol and was ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals. In the games he has played this season, he has had 12 or more targets and scored over 23 fantasy points in three out of four outings. With Nabers sidelined, Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson will continue to fill the gap. Once Nabers clears the concussion protocol, he'll be back on the WR1 radar as the Giants face the Eagles' secondary in Week 7. Philadelphia has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (entering Week 6).

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (65.2% rostered, 17.4% started)

It's been three weeks since Odunze posted a season-high 11 targets and 23.4 fantasy points against the Colts in Week 3. Since then, he's managed just 11 targets and 17 fantasy points combined. So, what's gone wrong? Odunze has run the third-most routes on the team, behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, over the past three weeks. However, the gap between the three isn't significant. Williams has been spreading the ball around evenly and has averaged just 27 pass attempts in that span. Odunze is worth holding on to, especially in deeper leagues, and can be considered as a flex option. Just keep in mind he has boom-or-bust potential, given the nature of the Bears' offense.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (70.9% rostered, 16.2% started)

In Sunday's game against the Broncos, he recorded a season-high eight targets. However, he managed to put up only 8.3 fantasy points despite leading the Chargers in routes run. McConkey remains a solid flex option in deeper formats. Looking ahead to Week 7, he faces a Cardinals defense that just allowed 19.9 fantasy points to Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (88.6% rostered, 4.7% started)

JuJu Smith-Schuster emerged as the Chiefs' top wide receiver back in Week 5 as the team adjusted to life without Rashee Rice. He finished with eight targets and 20 fantasy points against the Saints. Meanwhile, Worthy had six targets and 11.8 fantasy points, thanks to a rushing touchdown. It's encouraging to see that the WR group is limited to Worthy, Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson. They all played on a similar number of snaps and ran a comparable number of routes. Worthy remains a viable flex option in Week 7 against the 49ers once the Chiefs return from their Week 6 bye. However, if Kansas City trades for Davante Adams, it could hurt Worthy's fantasy value. That said, it would be surprising for the Raiders to trade the veteran receiver to a divisional rival.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (52.6% rostered, 8.2% started)

Khalil Shakir returned from an ankle injury and was active against the Jets on Monday, but he played in a rotational role. Coleman ran more routes than any other player on the Bills except TE Dalton Kincaid. However, Coleman saw just four targets compared to Kincaid's seven and finished with only 5.6 fantasy points. For the season, the rookie has caught 12 out of 20 targets for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He still hasn't separated himself from the other Bills receivers, making him a boom-or-bust option against the Titans in Week 7.

Others to watch

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (28.9% rostered)

Legette finished Sunday's game against the Falcons with four targets and 11.3 fantasy points. While it would have been nice for the rookie to see more targets -- especially given the favorable game script in the second half when the Panthers were trailing -- he still stood out. In fact, the only player who ran more routes than Legette was Diontae Johnson. With Adam Thielen sidelined due to injury, Legette has capitalized on his absence. He's worth holding on to in deeper leagues as a possible flex option. In Week 7, the Panthers face a Commanders defense that ranks in the top 10 for fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.

Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots (12.6% rostered)

The Patriots' offense looked better with Maye under center, but Polk finished with a season-low 1.4 fantasy points. Kayshon Boutte led New England's wide receivers in snaps and routes run, putting up 14.9 fantasy points, while DeMario Douglas led the team with 21.2 points. The Patriots used Douglas, Polk and Boutte as their wide receivers in 11 personnel, while Boutte and Kendrick Bourne handled the duties in 12 personnel. Right now, Douglas seems like the Patriots receiver to roster in fantasy. Still, keep Polk on your watch list as the Patriots' receiver rotation could change heading into Week 7 against the Jaguars.

Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts (10.3% rostered)

Mitchell saw four targets on Sunday but finished with only 2.9 fantasy points in the Colts' game against the Titans. A key difference from last week's receiver rotation was that Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs dominated the offensive snaps and ran a high percentage of routes. Mitchell is someone to keep on your watch list, though. If any of those three receivers miss time, he could see an uptick in fantasy value.

Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders (2.1% rostered)

McCaffrey has just 11 total targets this season and 21.2 fantasy points. On Sunday against the Ravens, he ran the seventh-most routes on the team. McCaffrey should be on your watch list. He'll need an injury to Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown or Olamide Zaccheaus to be fantasy relevant.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1.7% rostered)

McMillan was active for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished with just one target and no fantasy points. Unfortunately, he played the fewest snaps and ran the fewest routes among Buccaneers wide receivers. Even when Mike Evans left for the locker room in the second quarter, it was Sterling Shepard who rotated in and capitalized, not McMillan. Evans had a quiet day, scoring only 5.4 fantasy points, while Chris Godwin exploded with 35.5. Keep McMillan on your watch list for now.

Tight end

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (96.0% rostered, 83.2% started)

Bowers has been on fire lately, recording 10 or more targets and scoring at least 16.0 fantasy points in two straight games. Sunday against the Steelers, he took full advantage of the situation with the Raiders missing their top two receivers, Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (ankle). If Adams gets traded this season, Bowers is poised to see a steady stream of targets moving forward. In a season where tight ends have struggled to produce, Bowers is a refreshing change. He's firmly in the TE1 conversation as he faces a Rams defense in Week 7 that ranks in the top five for fantasy points allowed to tight ends.