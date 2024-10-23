2024 MLB World Series betting guide: Props, picks, futures

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB World Series is finally here! It's a best-of-seven showdown with the winners earning bragging rights, along with the adulation of the hometown fans, a trophy and a champagne-infused celebration. Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 (those last two games, if necessary) will take place at the home stadium of the NL Champions.

Check back every day to see the latest odds for each game as well as a few betting tips on some of the prop bets available to be made on each contest.

For more on the MLB playoffs, check out the latest World Series MVP odds here.

All odds accurate as of publish time. For more, go to ESPN BET.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

Series odds: Dodgers (-125), Yankees (+105)

Series "correct score": Dodgers sweep (+1100), Dodgers in 5 (+600), Dodgers in 6 (+380), Dodgers in 7 (+425)

Series "correct score": Yankees sweep (+1500), Yankees in 5 (+700), Yankees in 6 (+500), Yankees in 7 (+475)

Zola's series pick

And then there were two. The 2024 Fall Classic features the two teams with the best record and likely MVP in their respective leagues. The Yankees needed just five games to win the ALCS while the Dodgers required six to capture the NLCS.

Avoiding a longer series allows both teams to optimally set their rotations. With the 2-3-2 setup, only four starters are necessary to keep everyone on regular rest. The Dodgers will rely upon their bullpen in Game 4 but, as they demonstrated against the Padres and Mets, that tactic can be successful. Overall, I view the pitching as a push. Each club also sports a potent, albeit top-heavy lineup. Let's call it a draw.

The Dodgers have home-field advantage, but the 2-3-2 format mitigates some of that impact. The "wild card" is Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman. He'll reportedly play, but he likely won't be at 100%. This hurts the Dodgers lineup, but it's also is a detriment to their defense. With a healthy Freeman, I'd likely give the edge to the Dodgers, but his ankle injury tilts me to picking the Yankees to raise their 28th World Series flag.

Zola's MVP pick

The MVP almost always comes from the winning team. Aaron Judge (+550) has the best odds of anyone on the Yankees to bring home the hardware, but he runs the risk of being pitched around by the Dodgers. The three "traditional" Dodgers starting pitchers are all right-handed and there is little chance that a lefty specialist is brought in to face lefty-swinging Juan Soto. As such, Soto will predominantly enjoy the platoon edge and that' why at +600, he is my pick for World Series MVP.

Zola's series prop bets

Over the regular season, the Yankees clubbed four more homers than the Dodgers. However, in the postseason, the Dodgers are averaging more home runs per game. Even so, I'm picking the Yankees to leave the yard more often than the Dodgers (+110).

Driven by the matchups, the Dodgers lead all playoff teams with 11 stolen bases. Tommy Edman leads the club with three pilfers. Edman's odds to swipe at least two bags over the series are an not-so-enticing -135. Yankees SS Anthony Volpe, however, has quietly enjoyed a solid postseason -- including a pair of steals. His stolen base odds for the series are more alluring, so let's choose Volpe to record at least two total stolen bases (+190).

Game 1: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 25, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Game 1 run line: Yankees -1.5 (+165), Dodgers +1.5 (-200)

Game 1 money line: Yankees (Even), Dodgers (-120)

Game 1 over/under: 8.5 runs (Over -110/Under -110)

Game 2: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Game 3: Yankee Stadium, New York, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Game 4: Yankee Stadium, New York, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

*Game 5: Yankee Stadium, New York, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

*Game 6: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

*Game 7: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)